FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his near-drowning | News24

A Cape Town resident who was saved from drowning by an area beachgoer after being discovered unresponsive from hyphaemia in a rip present final weekend mentioned he and buddies would donate pink buoys to the worth of R50 000 to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

Mardus Strydom, 38, advised News24 he was “unsure” whether or not he was going to make it out alive as his limbs began to offer in as he tried to swim again to shore with a bunch of buddies at Clifton 4th Beach.

“I had no clue I was that deep into the water and for that long. A group of swimmers and I decided to go for a cold-water swim just before 6am. We started chatting while in the ocean, only to realise we actually swam till behind the backline,” mentioned Strydom.

He mentioned he thought he would not make it again to shore after he was caught in a rip present.

“I froze. At that moment, you didn’t really think clearly as you are in a state of shock. The waves were crashing against each other, and I was completely out. I blanked out for a few minutes till help came,” he added.

Sarah Oberholzer and Johnathan Smuts, who had been within the water with Strydom, seen that he had stopped responding to them. When Oberholzer swam to him, she seen that he was unresponsive. She instantly lifted her arms to flag for assist.

NSRI drowning prevention supervisor Andrew Ingram mentioned there have been no lifeguards on obligation at the moment as they solely reported for obligation at 10:00.

Struan Jamieson, 31, had simply completed his cold-water swim and had seen the commotion within the ocean. He and his good friend Jason Fialkov ran to seize a pink buoy and ran again into the water to help Strydom.

Strydom mentioned:

I used to be in disbelief once I was delivered to shore, and everybody… within the water advised me what had occurred. I felt fairly embarrassed as I did not anticipate my morning on the seaside to finish in my close to dying. I’m so eternally grateful to everybody… concerned in saving my life.

Strydom mentioned he along with some buddies can be donating pink boys to the worth of R50 000 to the NSRI for the exceptional work they do at sea.

“A few companies and friends agreed to match my donation of five pink bouys each.” he added.

The NSRI mentioned the donation was “fantastic news”.

“Mardus and the five people who helped him in the ocean have all asked for some basic survival-rescue training. Our NSRI lifeguard coordinator and training office, together with NSRI Bakoven rescue swimmers, have put together a short course on how to use emergency flotation in various conditions,” mentioned Ingram.

Bystander CPR coaching in addition to discussions on rip currents and hypothermia shall be held within the subsequent few days.

“I’ve been given a second chance at life. The ocean is powerful. I’m making it my mission to learn the basics of life-saving,” mentioned Strydom.

Struan Jamieson rescued Mardus Strydom utilizing a pink buoy at Clifton 4th Beach. Photo Supplied Mardus Strydom was discovered unresponsive at Clifton 4th Beach final weekend. He was saved by an area beachgoer. Photo Supplied

He added that his near-death expertise had not stored him away from the water.

“As soon as I was given the all-clear from the hospital, I was back in the ocean. I am much more conscious now in the water, but man, it feels great to be back in the waters,” mentioned Strydom.

According to him, he has turn out to be good buddies with the individuals who saved his life.

“I moved to Cape Town from Pretoria on 7 January, and I never, in my wildest dreams, thought I would be a survivor of drowning,” he added.

Dubbed an area hero for saving a life whereas having no lifesaving expertise, Jamieson mentioned he deliberate to make it his life mission to be taught the fundamentals of life-saving as he “suspects” this wasn’t his final rescue.

