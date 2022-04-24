FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she’ll beat rare terminal diagnosis | News24

Sandi Pitchers Keel aka “Dirtbarbie” has been identified with Neuroendocrine Small Cell Carcinoma with Paraneoplastic Syndrome, a uncommon, aggressive most cancers.

She reduce off her 58cm hair and donated it to Cansa earlier than the chemotherapy and radiation course of started.

Doctors at firsts advised her she solely had a 12 months to dwell.

A Johannesburg girl has reduce off all her hair for most cancers wigs as she undergoes chemotherapy and radiation after being identified with Neuroendocrine Small Cell Carcinoma with Paraneoplastic Syndrome, a uncommon, aggressive most cancers that began as lung most cancers.

Sandi Pitchers Keel, 58, was a member of the motorcycling neighborhood for 18 years and would spend a lot of her time racing 1 000cc highly effective superbikes, taking up nationwide Supermoto, enduro, cross-country and a little bit of MX racing. She’s additionally conquered the legendary KTM 500.

After a freak bike accident final 12 months, the daredevil is gearing as much as tackle her greatest problem but – a uncommon most cancers prognosis.

Speaking to News24 simply hours earlier than her chemotherapy session, Keel recalled that in December final 12 months, whereas travelling to the Eastern and Western Cape to experience the magnificent passes, was the place her life modified.

Keel after her chopping off her luscious locks. Photo Supplied

“My riding partner accidentally drove into the back of my bike just outside Gariep Dam. The physical injuries I gained didn’t seem serious, so I gave myself about 10 days to recover at my sister’s house in Jeffreys Bay, before making the three-day journey back to Johannesburg,” she stated.

Keel recalled {that a} month after her accident, or “naps”, as she likes to name them, she was admitted to Mulbarton Hospital after a weekend spent coughing, vomiting, and finally throwing up blood.

“To help increase my sodium levels, I was placed on a drip that made my arm swell severely. Doctors administered an intravenous antibiotic that sent me into anaphylaxis shock to reduce the swelling, which put my life in jeopardy.”

Keel was a member of the motorcycling neighborhood for 18 years and would spend a lot of her days racing. Photo Supplied

Having to get well from the traumatic expertise and rebuild her life, she was given a double blow earlier this 12 months when she landed up at Donald Gordon Hospital in Johannesburg, the place she needed to endure three debridement operations on her arm the place her drip was positioned, in addition to a gastroscopy which revealed an intensive an infection from malnutrition.

After docs ran a collection of blood assessments, they realised the basis of her signs for which she was initially admitted.

“I stopped in my tracks when doctors diagnosed me with Neuroendocrine Small Cell Carcinoma with Paraneoplastic Syndrome. It’s a rare, aggressive cancer that starts as lung cancer,” Keel stated.

Sandi’s hair earlier than all of it bought chopped off. Photo Supplied

She would want to remain within the hospital for 30 days underneath docs’ supervision.

She fortunately recollects an incident the place she snuck out of her hospital mattress and met her sister Tracy within the parking zone, who was ready with the engine working.

“I’m a rebel at heart. We made a quick getaway to IamBrett salon to trade my trademark platinum locks into a ‘short and sassy’ grey hairdo to create wigs for The Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa),” she stated.

“After having long blonde hair, which so many admired, it was indeed my crowning glory. I knew that the journey ahead would see me losing it. So I thought, why waste it when it can be put to good use to help those cancer patients that need wigs for their cancer journeys. It was an easy decision to make.”

After chopping off her locks across the nook from the salon at Cansa, Keel stated she returned to the hospital and a shocked employees.

“I was instantly forgiven for my ‘misdemeanour’, of course. The hospital staff never had an AWOL patient before, but you know… with me around, there will always be a first time for everything,” she says with a giggle.

‘My cup runneth over’

The adrenaline junkie stated she coined the identify Dirtbarbie from her girlfriend and man mates due to her blond hair and large dirtbikes she rode, which might all the time depart mud in all places.

When she was discharged from the hospital, she stated an oncologist advised her that she had lower than a 12 months to dwell and that she ought to dwell her life to the fullest.

Not accepting the decision and the low probability of survival she was given, she sought a second opinion.

Keel stated:

When you give me limitations, I’ll show you mistaken. Here’s a information flash. I do not settle for it; he is not the writer of my future.

After assembly with a heart specialist, she was given the go-ahead for a specialised therapy really helpful by medical and radiation oncologists which have proven promising outcomes.

Unfortunately, the therapy does pose a danger to her genetic coronary heart situation, often known as Marfan syndrome, which impacts connective tissue.

Radiation may dilate her already enlarged aorta additional, for which she is going to should be monitored fastidiously.

To deal with Keels tumours, docs have mapped out an intensive plan consisting of chemotherapy and 33 consecutive radiation classes, which ought to conclude subsequent month if all goes properly.

The hair Keel chopped off. Photo Supplied She’s often known as the ‘Dirtbarbie’ for the numerous dirtbikes she’s pushed through the years. Photo Supplied Sandi on one of many many bikes she’s pushed through the years. Photo Supplied

Unfortunately, her medical support doesn’t cowl sure medical payments, and to cowl the hefty prices of her therapy, a crowdfunding marketing campaign has been launched on BackaBuddy to enchantment for public help, as Keel is presently unemployed and requires help together with her month-to-month bills.

Unable to work attributable to sickness has made it troublesome for her to cowl the price of her medical payments, gas to and from remedies, in addition to a stipend for her sister, who has given up her life within the Western Cape to take care of her throughout this difficult interval.

Since the marketing campaign’s launch, greater than R87 500 has been raised, and R200 000 is required to cowl all bills.

“I cannot begin to explain my gratitude for those who have supported me. The outpouring of genuine love and encouragement has touched me at the core of my being, and I am humbled. Some days tears slip out of my eyes when I think of all the help I’ve gotten. My cup runneth over,” stated an emotional Keel.

