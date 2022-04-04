FEEL GOOD | Stellenbosch University student raises funds to help students in debt | News24

Thembalethu Seyisi, 22, will use his commencement celebration as a fundraising occasion for #Action4Inclusion

A Stellenbosch regulation pupil is utilizing his commencement to lift funds for charity.

The funds will go to #Action4Inclusion, an organisation that goals to sort out pupil debt.

The budding lawyer hopes to assist get the programme rolled out to universities nationally.

A Stellenbosch graduand is utilizing his commencement to lift funds for college students who should not capable of entry their tutorial information resulting from pupil debt by way of #Action4Inclusion.

“So many students leave university with so much debt, which prevents them from getting their degree. Without their degree, they can’t apply for jobs. We are losing out on people that could have contributed to a skilled workforce and moved the country forward,” Thembalethu Seyisi, 22, stated.

He will obtain his regulation diploma on Tuesday and is enthusiastic about seeing different individuals free themselves from the price debt that holds them again.

Seyisi has been concerned within the initiative because it was established in 2020 by the Stellenbosch University pupil consultant council.

Under the patronage of Professor Thuli Madonsela, the Law Faculty Chair in Social Justice, the funds raised by way of #Action4Inclusion are used to help college students who cannot register for the following tutorial 12 months resulting from excellent charges, in addition to graduates who cannot entry their tutorial information upon commencement.

“I’ve been privileged to be mentored by very good people, such as Madonsela, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng and Justice Edwin Cameron, I’ve seen how they go about leading their lives.”

He added:

I’ve been taught that if you rise, it is best to carry others with you.

The fundraising occasions for #Action4Inclusion purpose to encourage college students to have enjoyable with a function – by means of hikes, comedy nights and jazz festivals – whereas elevating funds.

These funds assist college students who should not capable of take up their tutorial locations resulting from excellent pupil debt, however who’ve nonetheless achieved good tutorial scores.

Seyisi hopes to make an influence within the lives of scholars who’ve accomplished their research, however cannot get jobs as a result of their tutorial information are withheld resulting from excellent charges.

He stated he acquired a bursary, which relieved him of the monetary burden a lot of his fellow college students have.

“I’ve been privileged in that I don’t have to worry about funding. While working for #Action4Inclusion, I was moved by one student’s story. He was working as a gardener at the time, but is now excelling and doing amazing things for himself and his community of Idas Valley. When people have the opportunity to do well, they will,” he added.

This isn’t his first fundraising effort. For his twenty first birthday final 12 months, Seyisi printed a e book, 21 Life Lessons @ 21, to lift funds for charity.

He approached 21 profitable individuals he admires – some high-profile function fashions in addition to private heroes and members of the family – asking them to share one life lesson or perception they need they’d recognized at 21. The result’s a group of tales by inspirational South Africans, similar to Cameron, Madonsela, Phakeng, Sello Hatang, Sandra Prinsloo, Khaya Sithole, Zelda la Grange and others.

In a press release by the college, Seyisi was described as somebody who is devoted to social justice and works to enhance the lives of younger individuals. He acquired the rector’s award for Excellence in Social Impact.

After finishing his LLB diploma final 12 months, he began working as a candidate legal professional at Cluver Markotter Attorneys in Stellenbosch in January. But he’ll proceed his involvement in #Action4Inclusion and hopes the programme will be rolled out to different universities throughout the nation.

To assist Seyisi’s fundraising efforts, donate at www.givengain.com/cc/action4inclusion.

