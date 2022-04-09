FEEL GOOD | Woman born with cerebral palsy learnt to walk at 23 – now she’s taking on 100km challenge for charity | News24

A Western Cape girl with cerebral palsy will stroll 100km for charity.

Brittany McCormick, 25, solely learnt to stroll two years in the past.

The funds raised will go in direction of shopping for wheelchairs for many who cannot afford them.

Born at 25 weeks, weighing lower than a kilogram, Brittany McCormick’s medical doctors and household had been not sure if she’d stay.

And even when she survived the primary three months whereas being hooked up “to every pipe and tube imaginable”, her prognosis of cerebral palsy quadriplegia of excessive muscle tone made medical professionals even much less sure of her future.

She was informed she’d by no means stroll and would most certainly not see her 18th birthday.

But now, at 25, McCormick is strolling 100km to boost funds to buy wheelchairs for these in want.

Two years in the past, McCormick – who lives in Paarl within the Western Cape – determined she would take her first steps in direction of independence.

As the remainder of the nation locked themselves away from the pandemic, McCormick started studying to stroll on a treadmill with the assistance of a physiotherapist.

“I had come so far with learning to walk that I didn’t want to backtrack, so my family and I kept it going throughout the lockdown. During this time, I felt I needed a challenge, so I took part in the virtual races of the justice league and completed the entire series,” stated McCormick.

McCormick is a motivational speaker who encourages her audiences to look past incapacity and deal with every particular person’s skill. And she’s strolling the speak, by strolling 100km for charity.

Brittany McCormick, who has cerebral palsy, is strolling 100km to boost funds to buy wheelchairs for these in want. Supplied

The fundraiser was impressed by private frustration. Last 12 months, the pipes beneath McCormick’s wheelchair cracked, requiring a 10-day service. Spending time with restricted mobility was a humbling expertise for McCormick.

“I understood first-hand how reliant I am on my wheelchair, and how limiting life can be if your mobility is taken away from you. I began thinking of the people who aren’t in the financial position to afford a wheelchair, let alone get it repaired. This struck a string within my heart,” stated McCormick.

This impressed her to begin a six-month journey to boost sufficient funds to sponsor wheelchairs for six individuals who cannot afford to buy one. She will full the 100km on her treadmill.

It may appear a easy activity for an able-bodied individual, but it surely’s a mammoth activity for McCormick, who can at the moment solely handle to stroll round one kilometre a day. The activity is made much more tough as a result of McCormick’s ft haven’t developed to accommodate strolling, and the ensuing lack of muscular tissues in her ft typically leaves her in ache.

“I just want to make a difference. I’m different, but that’s not going to stop me. Your ability is greater than your disability,” stated McCormick.

McCormick’s mom, Anthea, stated the primary few months of her daughter’s life had been the primary glimpses of her preventing spirit. Having raised McCormick to be unbiased and conscious of the wants of others, it was no shock when she got here up with the problem to boost funds for others.

“She keeps reminding us to be grateful for what we have. It’s been incredible to see her take on this challenge. We’re super proud of her,” she Anthea stated.

McCormick has launched a crowdfunding marketing campaign on BackaBuddy. The wheelchairs bought by means of her fundraising will go towards beneficiaries at Paarl School in Brackenfell, Cape Town. For each R8 500 raised, McCormick will fund a wheelchair for somebody in want.

