“Feeling Fine”: Canada PM Justin Trudeau Says He Has Tested Covid +ve

Justin Trudeau tweeted about testing constructive for Covid.

Ottawa:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated Monday he had examined constructive for Covid-19 however was not experiencing extreme signs.

This morning, I examined constructive for COVID-19. I’m feeling advantageous – and I’ll proceed to work remotely this week whereas following public well being tips. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine — and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines,” the premier wrote on Twitter, urging Canadians to get vaccinated and boosted.

