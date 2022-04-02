Feijoo: steady hand on the tiller for Spain opposition

For the previous 13 years, Feijoo, 60, has run the northwestern Galicia area, incomes a stable fame as one of many best-respected leaders within the right-wing opposition PP.

His overwhelming election as chief with 98 % of the vote at Saturday’s occasion convention got here because the PP emerges from considered one of its worst-ever inside crises, toppling his predecessor Pablo Casado forward of a basic election due by the tip of 2023.

“This election is only the beginning because what is really important now is to continue together so that Spaniards elect us to govern their future,” he mentioned, thanking the occasion for electing him.

A eager fisherman who turned a father for the primary time at 55, Feijoo is commonly described as an “ordinary man” with excellent manners.

Born and bred in Galicia, he’s spent most of his political profession there and when he ran for regional chief in 2009, was elected with an absolute majority — repeating the feat in three subsequent elections.

“Feijoo is the best leader at a complicated moment,” Jorge Azcon, PP chief within the Aragon area, mentioned this month.

“He’s a serious politician who is the opposite of the frivolity we are used to seeing… He brings people together and doesn’t cause divisions.”

In a survey in March, Feijoo was discovered to be Spain’s most revered political chief. News of his seemingly appointment calmed the storm across the occasion, which shortly stopped haemorrhaging votes.

“Everyone in the party believes Feijoo is the right person,” mentioned Fran Balado, a Galician journalist and creator of the e-book “Feijoo’s Journey” (2021).

“He’s a moderate because he manages to attract progressive voters and he’s a pragmatist whom people trust,” he instructed AFP.

From legislation pupil to civil servant

Born on September 10, 1961, within the village of Os Peares, Feijoo grew up in a working class household. His father labored in development and his mom ran a grocery store.

A studious youngster described as “responsible and obedient”, he learn legislation in Santiago de Compostela, hoping to grow to be a decide. But when his father was left jobless, he pitched in to assist, changing into a civil servant in 1985.

His curiosity in politics was piqued whereas at college, when he would watch political debates on tv.

But it was solely in 1991 that he obtained his foot on the political ladder, taking a job at Galicia’s agriculture ministry with a politician who later turned Spain’s well being minister and who, in 1996, took Feijoo with him to Madrid.

There, Feijoo ran Insalud, Spain’s nationwide well being service on the time. In 2000 he took over as boss of Correos, the nationwide postal service, till returning to Galicia’s regional administration in 2003 as head of public works and housing.

In 2006, he turned regional head of the PP, a celebration he had solely joined just a few years earlier. At the time in disaster, Feijoo led the faction to victory in 2009 and has dominated Galicia ever since.

Although largely unknown, he gained plaudits for chopping extra spending, though he by no means made cuts to well being and schooling, says Balado.

Cards near his chest

Always one to play his political playing cards near his chest till the final minute, he had been extensively anticipated to run for the PP’s nationwide management in 2018.

But he shocked everybody when he didn’t, breaking down in tears as he mentioned being Galicia’s chief was his “highest political ambition”.

Several years earlier, he raised eyebrows when El Pais newspaper revealed images of him from the mid-90s on a ship with Marcial Dorado, a cigarette smuggler later convicted of drug trafficking.

Feijoo admitted they had been mates on the time however mentioned he had no thought about Dorado’s enterprise actions.

In Galicia, he has managed to maintain far-right occasion Vox at bay, regardless of its nationwide resurgence. Vox has not held a single seat within the area’s parliament.

Always very discrete about his non-public life, Feijoo is presently in along-term relationship with prime enterprise lady Eva Cardenas, whom he met when she was working Zara Home. Together they’ve a five-year-old son, Alberto.

He is understood to be an aficionado of conventional Galician dishes, notably goose barnacles and recent spider crab, and can also be a soccer fan, following native workforce Deportivo de La Coruna.

READ ALSO: A foreigner’s guide to understanding Spanish politics in five minutes