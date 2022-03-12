Femicide research doesn’t reflect reality of gender-based violence – activists | News24

The homicide of ladies by their intimate companions is reducing,

Research by the SA Medical Research Council suggests there’s a decline within the price of intimate companion femicide.

However, gender-based violence activists say there’s little to rejoice.

South Africa has one of many highest charges of femicide on the earth.

The homicide of ladies by their intimate companions is reducing, in response to analysis carried out over virtually 20 years, however the growth is much from reassuring, anti-gender-based violence activists say.

They say ladies face different challenges, resembling abuse.

The third National Femicide Study was carried out by the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC).

“Murder of women and girls, in acts of femicide, is the most extreme form of gender-based violence. With South Africa being known for having one of the highest rates of femicide in the world, hardly a day passes without another case highlighted in the media,” the research’s report stated.

However, non-intimate companion femicide remained unchanged since 2009, the researchers discovered.

The 2017 outcomes confirmed that 2 407 ladies aged 14 and above had been murdered in South Africa. Of these, 1 029 had been murdered by intimate companions.

Women’s Legal Centre advocate Bronwyn Pithey stated it was important that analysis of this nature was performed and shared with the general public as a result of it allowed for focused interventions

She stated:

It’s very important that this analysis is finished, and the SAMRC is the one organisation producing such a analysis. Yet, on the similar time, it is harrowing and distressing to interact with these numbers. They make gender-based violence very actual and present the excessive degree of violence towards ladies.

The research aimed to measure whether or not nationwide efforts to fight gender-based violence in South Africa had been having an affect.

People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA) spokesperson Thandiwe McCloy added that there was nonetheless a priority about different varieties of gender-based violence.

“While it is encouraging that the research shows a decrease in intimate partner femicide, it must be highlighted that South Africa has extremely high rates of intimate partner femicide,” she stated.

“While the research shows a decrease in intimate partner femicide, we still need to continue raising awareness of gender-based violence and femicide, and running interventions to address it, including having more investment in programmes targeted at men.”

McCloy additionally stated extra interventions had been wanted to scale back alcohol consumption in South Africa as a result of there’s a “strong relationship between alcohol and gender-based violence”.

Pithey stated she hoped the decline in numbers was because of interventions by civil society, however cautioned that the analysis didn’t give an entire image of all types of gender-based violence.

Professor Nirmala Gopal, a criminologist from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, was hesitant to say the decline in circumstances was linked to altering attitudes in direction of gender-based violence, including {that a} nationwide attitudinal survey might complement the analysis findings.

READ | Shocking figures reveal sexual offences court backlog now at over 80%

“As the report highlights, it could be increased reporting by communities, family members, and significant others. The probability of awareness campaigns contributing to a decline in the actual rates of intimate and non-intimate partner femicides for me does not sound plausible. For this correlation to be seen as credible and reliable, then we must have the scientific data that demonstrates this,” she stated.

Gopal additionally cautioned that the research’s pattern measurement was “too small to draw generalisations” and was not reflective of the nationwide struggle towards gender-based violence.

Bronwyn Litkie, the founding father of SA Women Fight Back, believes the analysis doesn’t precisely seize the expertise of organisations combating gender-based violence.

“It is always so hard to believe the stats when on a daily basis, SA Women Fight Back can receive up to four cases alone relating to intimate partner violence. While the rate of fatality may have decreased (according to the stats), domestic violence and intimate partner violence are still massive issues in South Africa.

“We ought to cease making an attempt to make ourselves really feel higher about slight drops in quantity and moderately face the reality that gender-based violence and intimate companion violence stay an epidemic in South Africa. Until we will begin turning our phrases into actions, I don’t see any cause to be relieved concerning the statistics,” she said.

The study also found there was “a decline within the high quality of police investigations of femicide circumstances”, with many dockets missing information or perpetrators remaining unidentified.

This aspect of the research came as no surprise to McCloy.

McCloy said:

As POWA, we regularly see the lack of quality of police investigations when dealing with cases of gender-based violence and femicide. There needs to be proper training of police in dealing with gender-based violence and femicide to ensure they are able to write proper statements and do thorough investigations.

“We want to make sure that the prison justice system gives satisfactory suggestions on the progress of circumstances, that it carries out correct investigations, and that there isn’t a delay in arrest of perpetrators in order that perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide do not be happy to hold out their crimes as a result of they consider they are going to get away with them.

“The criminal justice system regularly fails gender-based violence survivors,” McCloy added.

READ | Murders, domestic violence and sexual assault crimes under-reported – POWA on recent crime stats

Pithey echoed these sentiments, saying that gender-based violence and femicide policing was very specialised. She raised considerations over declining conviction charges for the crime.

“The police need to improve capacity, oversight, training and resourcing of police officers, along with implementing a victim-centred approach,” she added.

We need to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.