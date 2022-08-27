Fernandes gives Man Utd win over Saints

Manchester United’s stand-in captain Bruno Fernandes has made it back-to-back wins for Erik ten Hag’s workforce by scoring the one aim in a 1-0 victory over Southampton within the Premier League.

Wearing the captain’s armband rather than the still-benched Harry Maguire, Fernandes steered in a cross from Diogo Dalot within the fifty fifth minute in Saturday’s lunchtime fixture as United adopted up Monday’s win over Liverpool with one other morale-boosting efficiency.

Having began the season with two straight losses – together with a 4-0 drubbing at Brentford – United have now received consecutive league matches for the primary time since February.

It was additionally the workforce’s first clear sheet of the season, thanks partially to David de Gea’s reflex save to maintain out a header from Joe Aribo within the 66th.

It’s a end result that may give a bit extra respiration area to 10 Hag, the Dutch supervisor who confronted a torrent of criticism and scepticism after the workforce’s dismal begin to the marketing campaign.

Ten Hag’s selections to go away Maguire and star ahead Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench have been vindicated as soon as once more, with centre-back pairing Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane wanting stable in defence.

United did wrestle to create high quality probabilities within the first half, though ten Hag was shaking his head in disbelief that his workforce did not go forward within the twentieth minute after they had three pictures on aim from shut vary within the span of some seconds.

Anthony Elanga’s effort from a good angle was saved by goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu earlier than Fernandes and Christian Eriksen each had their follow-up pictures blocked by diving defenders.

Southampton had their greatest first-half likelihood on the half-hour when a nook fell to Armel Bella-Kotchap on the again publish, however he lifted it over the crossbar.

United began stronger within the second half and received the aim after a well-worked transfer down the best flank.

Dalot lifted a cross into the realm and Fernandes was readily available to sidefoot it contained in the far publish.

Ronaldo and United’s new signing Casemiro – the Portugal star’s former teammate at Real Madrid – each got here on within the second half.

Substitute Sekou Mara had two probabilities to equalise for Southampton in injury-time, however his spectacular overhead was blocked by Dalot and he sidefooted one other effort extensive of the publish a minute later.