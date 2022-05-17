Ferndale Schools District Reinstating Face Masks Starting This Week

(CBS DETROIT) — Ferndale Public Schools district reinstated its masks mandate indoors for college students and employees starting Monday.

In an announcement on the district’s website, the choice got here the college officers have been knowledgeable of high COVID transmission in Oakland County.

The county is one in all 16 Michigan counties to have a excessive group degree, in accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other counties impacted are Antrim, Benzie, Calhoun, Cheboygan, Chippewa, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Livingston, Mackinac, Macomb, Manistee, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne.

The CDC recommends masks for all counties within the U.S. with excessive ranges.

“I know we all hoped we could avoid returning to masking in our buildings. However, at this time we believe it is best to follow the guidance of our local, state, and federal health agencies,” Ferndale district superintendent Dania Bazzi mentioned within the announcement.

