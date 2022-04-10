Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc wins Formula 1 Australian GP

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Riding excessive after a decisive victory for Ferrari within the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, Charles Leclerc’s perception within the workforce’s prospects are rising by the race.

A grand prix billed as a showdown between Leclerc’s Ferrari and the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez completed with the Monaco driver as a one-sided winner.

The 24-year-old Leclerc prolonged his lead within the drivers’ championship to 34 factors whereas claiming his second win of the season after victory within the season-opening race in Bahrain.

A crowd of 128,294 in Melbourne have been handled to an emphatic triumph by Leclerc, who was in a position to maintain off Verstappen in the course of the opening laps and defended effectively mid-race beneath security automobile situations to drag away for a decisive 20.524-second victory.

Engine failure pressured Verstappen from the race on lap 38 on the Albert Park circuit, with Perez overcoming a sluggish begin to take second forward of the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in third and fourth, respectively.

McLaren drivers Orlando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo completed fifth and sixth in an Australian GP that drew a document attendance of 419,114 over three days.

Leclerc turned the primary Ferrari driver since Fernando Alonso in Singapore in 2010 to finish a racing “grand slam” comprised of profitable pole place, main wire-to-wire and in addition posting the quickest time.

The drivers’ championship chief, who pitted on Lap 22, posted a quickest lap of 1 minute, 20.260 seconds with a final-lap flourish and was clearly the quickest automobile all weekend, which he described as a delightful shock.

“Honestly, what a car today. Of course, I did a good job all weekend, but it was not possible without the car,” he mentioned.

His teammate, Carlos Sainz, completed on the rostrum in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia however endured a number of setbacks in a testing weekend.

After a problem in qualifying resulted in him ranging from ninth, he dropped again additional within the discipline with a sluggish begin after which misplaced management on the second lap, ending his race.

Story continues

Nevertheless, Leclerc is bullish on Ferrari’s prospects within the producers’ championship this yr.

“Obviously, we are only in the third race, so it is difficult to think about the championship,” he mentioned.

“But to be honest, we have a very strong car, a very reliable car too, and for now we have always been there. I hope it continues like this and if it does, we probably have chances for the championship.”

Verstappen, the world champion, by no means actually challenged Leclerc and withdrew with mechanical failure whereas operating second.

Despite profitable in Saudi Arabia a fortnight in the past, the Dutchman was clearly disillusioned by the efficiency in Melbourne and mentioned the Red Bull was “already miles behind” Ferrari.

“I don’t even want to think about the championship at the moment,” he mentioned. “I think it is more important just to finish races, because today was, in general, just a bad day again. It is pretty frustrating and unacceptable.

“I knew there was a problem and it was always going to be a question mark for finishing the race, but these kind of things, if you want to fight for the title, cannot happen.”

The Mercedes workforce has additionally handled points to begin the season and is off the tempo behind each Ferrari and Red Bull.

Russell was in a position to declare his first podium end of the yr when Verstappen was pressured from the race and might solely hope the workforce is able to closing the hole later within the yr.

“We got a little bit lucky today … but we will take it. To be standing on the podium is special,” Russell mentioned.

“We are never going to give up. We are going to keep on fighting. We have to keep this up while we are on the back foot, I’m sure we will get there after a few more races.”

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon completed seventh, forward of Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas and Pierre Gasly in an AlphaTauri.

Despite disqualification from qualifying for a gasoline irregularity, Williams driver Alex Albon completed tenth to safe the workforce’s first level of the season.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports