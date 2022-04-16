Ferries full at Circular Quay as Easter weekend coincides with free public transport

Ferries are near capability and tons of of individuals are queued up at Circular Quay, because the Easter lengthy weekend coincides with free public transport throughout Sydney.

Sydney Ferries on Saturday urged travellers to “allow plenty of extra travel time and consider alternative travel options”, as tons of of individuals lined up for providers throughout the harbour on Saturday.

Ferry queues at Circular Quay on Saturday morning.

On Friday, Sydney Ferries mentioned important crowds meant not all passengers may catch the ferry.

“F1, F2, F3, F4, F7, F8 and F9 ferry services are reaching capacity and may not be able to pick up all passengers. Wharves are also heavily crowded. Consider alternative travel options,” Sydney Ferries tweeted at 5pm on Good Friday.