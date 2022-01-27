Ferris State University Professor Suspended Over Video Sues School

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan professor requested a decide Wednesday to instantly reinstate him, two weeks after he was suspended for making a sarcastic video for college kids that included profanity and criticism of Ferris State University’s COVID-19 insurance policies.

Attorneys for Barry Mehler mentioned his First Amendment rights had been violated.

“COVID-19 is deadly. But at Ferris State University, freedom of speech and academic freedom are deadlier,” they mentioned in a request to return Mehler to educating historical past.

In a 14-minute video initially of a brand new time period, Mehler, 74, coated a spread of matters, together with grades, attendance, plagiarism, COVID-19 and the HBO sequence “Deadwood.”

He incessantly dropped in profanities and advised college students — whom he referred to as “vectors of disease” — they might skip in-person lessons and nonetheless get grade by following course necessities posted on-line. The video has been seen greater than 500,000 occasions on YouTube.

“If you won’t expose your grandpa to a possible infection with COVID then stay… away from me,” Mehler mentioned.

“I will not take questions in class because I’m wearing this… helmet in order to stay alive,” he added, a reference to a $300 astronaut-style helmet with air filters.

Ferris State, positioned in Big Rapids, 155 miles (250 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, encourages however doesn’t require a COVID-19 vaccination.

Mehler was suspended with pay on Jan. 11 and advised that he was being investigated for violating the college contract and the college’s worker dignity coverage. President David Eisler mentioned he was appalled by the video.

In a submitting in federal courtroom, Mehler’s attorneys mentioned the professor was talking about issues of public concern.

“These were irreverently made for the purpose of informing the public debate — making his students think critically about the issues of the day,” Matthew Hoffer wrote.

Ferris State had no touch upon the lawsuit.

Mehler not too long ago advised The Associated Press that he was performing when he used provocative language within the video. He mentioned he was joking when he advised college students he didn’t wish to know their names and would hand out grades in a random method.

“If a professor comes in and he’s all high and mighty and using words they don’t understand — that doesn’t help them relax and think,” Mehler mentioned of scholars.

