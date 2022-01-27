Fewer building fires but wild weather stretches emergency services crews

Despite an prolonged decline in highway visitors within the first phases of the pandemic, the variety of crashes attended by emergency companies remained about the identical for the previous 24 months.

Wild climate has examined emergency companies in jap states over the previous two years, after an intense drought started to ease in 2019 with the onset of a La Niña climate cycle that brings increased than common rainfall and an elevated threat of cyclones.

Emergency service staff in NSW cumulatively spent greater than 400,000 hours attending to floods, storms and different pure disasters in 2020-21, up from 166,000 hours the 12 months earlier than. Victorian emergency responders spent a cumulative 40,000 hours attending floods, storms and different disasters in 2020-21, up from 22,000 hours in 2018-19.

A report final week from Deloitte Access Economics, which analysed the economic cost of natural disasters, comparable to floods, fires, coastal injury, heatwaves and different catastrophes, discovered virtually all public expenditure on pure disasters in Australia went on the restoration part, with simply 3 per cent invested in preparation and mitigation.