Feyenoord and Oranje legend Jansen passes away | Inside UEFA

Jansen joined Feyenoord on the age of 10 and made his first-team debut eight years later. His profession with the Rotterdam facet spanned 15 years and 476 official video games.

Wim Jansen remained eternally linked with FeyenoordJ.LEAGUE by way of Getty Images

“Wim Jansen is one of the greatest footballers ever to play for Feyenoord,” mentioned the official membership web site. “He served as a player, youth-, assistant- and head coach, technical director and advisor, and was also integral to the most successful Feyenoord teams of all time.”

“I left Feyenoord a few times, but always came back,” mentioned Jansen in his biography. “You could call it a blood tie.”

Wim Jansen (fourth left) traces up with the nice Dutch crew that reached the World Cup remaining in 1974AFP/Getty Images

Jansen additionally performed 65 occasions for the Netherlands, which remains to be a report for a Feyenoord participant. His worldwide profession included two World Cup remaining defeats: to West Germany (1-2) in 1974 and Argentina (1-3) 4 years later, each towards the host nations.

“The born Rotterdammer was a master at making football seem simple,” the Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) mentioned in tribute. “He leaned on his good technique and masterful tactical insight. He could read the game quickly. He was an indispensable link in the successful Oranje generation of the 1970s.”

A person of soccer imaginative and prescient

Wim Jansen (proper) celebrates Celtic’s Scottish League Cup success with Swedish striker Henrik Larsson in 1997/98PA Images by way of Getty Images

After retiring as a participant, Jansen had spells as head coach at SK Lokeren, Feyenoord, Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Celtic, the place he ended his teaching profession by profitable the Scottish league and League Cup “double” in his first season in 1997/98.

“Forever remembered as the man who delivered [Swedish striking star] Henrik Larsson to the club,” Celtic wrote on their web site, “it should also be remembered that Wim rebuilt the team that term…setting the wheels in motion for continued success at the advent of the following decade.”