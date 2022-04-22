Fiala Scores 2, Wild Beat Canucks And Lock Up 2nd In Central

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored twice, together with the go-ahead purpose within the third interval, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Thursday evening.

The Wild locked up the second spot within the Central Division and can face the third-place St. Louis Blues within the first spherical of the playoffs. Minnesota misplaced all three video games towards St. Louis this season, together with two in time beyond regulation.

“We haven’t played (St. Louis) in here yet. We’re very strong here,” Fiala stated. “I have very much belief that we’re strong at home. And we have showed that, so it’s going to be a good series.”

Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello every had a purpose and two assists for the Wild, who additionally acquired targets from Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Hartman.

Elias Pettersson scored twice for the Canucks and Matthew Highmore had Vancouver’s different purpose.

Minnesota’s Cam Talbot stopped 21 pictures, together with an enormous pad save late within the first interval to maintain the sport scoreless, and earned his 2 hundredth profession win.

“The road that I took, the perseverance, the dedication, a lot went into making it this far,” stated Talbot, who’s in his second season with the Wild. “The biggest part tonight was the big two points for our group.”

Thatcher Demko stopped 25 pictures for Vancouver.

Fiala’s second purpose of the evening and thirty second of the season broke a 3-3 tie with 7:43 remaining within the third interval. The ahead circled the zone and skated from behind the web, firing a wrap-around shot that beat Demko.

Fiala has 16 factors throughout his present eight-game level streak.

“He’s playing right, that’s for sure,” Wild coach Dean Evason stated. “I guess it’s one thing to be on a heater where you’re individually scoring goals, but you still have to do a lot of things to allow your team to have success, and he’s doing a lot of those as well.”

A scoreless first interval was adopted by a flurry of exercise within the six-goal second. Fiala opened the scoring at 4:53. Pettersson tied it lower than a minute later.

The groups once more traded targets a bit later within the first. Spurgeon fired a shot that discovered its approach by means of site visitors to place Minnesota up 2-1. Highmore then capitalized on a turnover by Spurgeon and beat Talbot to tie it.

Vancouver took its first lead on Pettersson’s second purpose of the evening and thirty first of the season. He rebounded a shot by Conor Garland and snuck it previous Talbot.

Zuccarello tied the sport 2 1/2 minutes later as he took a cross from Kaprizov and beat Demko. Kaprizov’s help got here after the star ahead took an enormous hit from Luke Schenn earlier within the interval.

“I thought their third goal was a little bit of a backbreaker,” Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stated. “If we get into the third period with a lead, we at least usually get a point out of it. That hurt a little bit.”

Kapirzov scored late within the third, his forty fourth purpose of the season. Hartman added an empty-netter, his thirty second.

NOTES: Pettersson turned the third Canucks participant with 30 targets this season, becoming a member of Bo Horvat (31) and J.T. Miller (30). It’s the primary time since 1995-96 that three Vancouver gamers topped 30. … Wild defenseman Dmitry Kulikov performed in his 800th sport. The 31-year-old has 23 factors in 75 video games this season. … Spurgeon has 39 factors, a profession excessive.

Canucks: At Calgary on Saturday.

Wild: Host Seattle on Friday.

