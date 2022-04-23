‘Fierce battles’ rage in eastern Ukraine: Governors

Authorities in two jap Ukrainian areas stated Saturday that combating with Russian forces was “fierce,” as hope fades for a truce over Orthodox Easter weekend.

The governor of the jap Kharkiv area, Oleg Sinegubov, stated on Telegram that Kyiv retook three villages close to the Russian border after “fierce battles.”

“Our units kicked Russian troops out of the settlements of Bezruki, Slatine, Prudyanka,” he stated, including that the Ukrainian forces “secured their positions.”

He stated the battles occurred on Friday morning.

The villages lie north of Ukraine’s second metropolis Kharkiv and near Russian territory. Prudyanka is at round 40 kilometers (25 miles) south-west of the border.

Sinegubov claimed Russian forces had additionally attacked residential infrastructure, killing two folks.

Sinegubov stated he had agreed with native spiritual leaders there can be “no night services” in church buildings on Saturday, the eve earlier than Orthodox Easter, which each Russia and Ukraine rejoice.

“We can’t permit crowds, safety comes first,” he said.

The governor of the neighboring Lugansk region, Sergiy Gaiday, said in a video on Telegram on Saturday that fighting also raged there.

“There is round the clock shelling,” Gaiday said, adding that Russian forces “continue to attack” the cities of Rubizhne and Severodonetsk.

He called on people to “evacuate if you have the chance,” saying volunteers are helping people leave the area.

He added, however, that Moscow’s forces had “no particular success” and vowed to “chase them, push them out of our land because it is ours.”

Presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovich also claimed Saturday that Russian forces were not making any major breakthrough in their eastern offensive.

At a briefing he said Russian forces are trying “to develop an offensive on the city of Hulyaipole,” in the north of the Donetsk region.

“They do not manage to do so already for six days,” he said.

Arestovich said Russian forces are “focusing efforts on the area between Kramatorsk and Sloviansk,” two cities in the eastern Donetsk region.

