FIFA/UEFA suspend Russian clubs and national teams from all competitions | Inside UEFA

Following the preliminary selections adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which envisaged the adoption of extra measures, FIFA and UEFA have as we speak determined collectively that every one Russian groups, whether or not nationwide consultant groups or membership groups, shall be suspended from participation in each FIFA and UEFA competitions till additional discover.

These selections have been adopted as we speak by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the very best decision-making our bodies of each establishments on such pressing issues.

Football is totally united right here and in full solidarity with all of the individuals affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the scenario in Ukraine will enhance considerably and quickly in order that soccer can once more be a vector for unity and peace amongst individuals.