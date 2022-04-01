FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain Drawn With Germany In Same Group, France Face Denmark | Football News

Germany and Spain will conflict at this 12 months’s World Cup after Friday’s attract Doha positioned the 2 former winners in the identical group, whereas geopolitical rivals the United States and Iran have been additionally drawn collectively. Four-time World Cup winners Germany have been in Pot Two, making them the apparent workforce to keep away from for the highest seeds within the draw within the Qatari capital. They have been knocked out of the 2018 event in Russia within the group stage. Germany and Spain are joined by Japan in Group E, which might be accomplished by the winner of an intercontinental play-off in June between Costa Rica and New Zealand.

Iran and the United States final met on the 1998 World Cup in France when the Iranians received the politically-charged recreation 2-1 in Lyon.

England additionally discovered themselves in Group B and can face Iran of their opening recreation on the event’s first day, on November 21.

Gareth Southgate’s facet, semi-finalists 4 years in the past in Russia and runners-up at Euro 2020, may also come up in opposition to neighbours Wales or Scotland, though Ukraine might additionally take the final spot within the European play-offs, to be determined in June.

Hosts Qatar, who might be showing at their first World Cup, will face Ecuador within the World Cup’s opening recreation on the 60,000-seat Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, 35 kilometres north-east of Doha.

Qatar can even tackle African champions Senegal in addition to the Netherlands, who return to the World Cup after lacking out in 2018, in Group A.

Reigning champions France will probably be happy at discovering themselves alongside acquainted foes Denmark in addition to Tunisia in Group D, which might be accomplished by the winners of the opposite intercontinental play-off, Australia, Peru or the United Arab Emirates.

Record five-time winners Brazil will play Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G, whereas two-time champions Argentina drew Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Robert Lewandowski’s Poland in Group C.

Last likelihood for Messi and Ronaldo?

It is perhaps Lionel Messi’s final likelihood to win a World Cup as he’ll flip 35 earlier than the event.

The identical goes for Cristiano Ronaldo, who might be practically 38 when Portugal come up in opposition to Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

Croatia, runners-up in 2018, have been drawn with Belgium and Morocco in Group F, which is accomplished by a Canada facet returning to the World Cup for the primary time in 26 years.

Thursday’s occasion in Doha was attended by 2,000 friends, and featured former World Cup winners Cafu and Lothar Matthaeus among the many draw assistants.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, was amongst these in attendance.

“We will see Qatar as promised”

“I feel proud and happy that the world will see Qatar as we promised. We will provide an exceptional World Cup in our Arab world,” he stated throughout a brief speech.

The build-up to Qatar 2022 has been dominated by the off-field points surrounding the awarding of the event.

It is essentially the most controversial World Cup in historical past, with Qatar dogged ever because it was named host in 2010 by accusations of vote-buying — which have been hotly denied — and questions over the nation’s suitability.

It would be the first World Cup held in November and December, the transfer from the standard June and July slot mandatory due to the intense warmth within the Gulf area at the moment of 12 months.

Concerns stay over the remedy of homosexual and transgender supporters coming to a rustic the place homosexuality is prohibited, in addition to over the working circumstances of lots of of 1000’s of migrant labourers within the nation, together with those that constructed stadiums.

Promoted

At Thursday’s FIFA Congress in Doha, Lise Klaveness, head of the Norwegian Football Federation, spoke out to say that the 2018 and 2022 World Cups had been awarded “in unacceptable ways with unacceptable consequences”.

“Human rights, equality, democracy, the core interests of football were not in the starting XI until many years later,” she stated.