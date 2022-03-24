FIFA World Cup qualifier LIVE updates: Socceroos v Japan in Sydney

This sport has settled into a fairly uncomfortable sample for the Socceroos, who’re clearly being dominated at residence when it comes to possession and territory. Japan have simply one other nice close-range probability saved by Mat Ryan, this one from Yuto Nagatomo on the overlap from fullback.

Australia’s greatest moments aren’t actually going near troubling Japan’s goalkeeper proper now, they usually appear to be counting on set items to get them sights on purpose.

Another nice probability for the Samurai Blue – a cheeky ball excessive from Japan discovered Asano, who wheeled away for a one-on-one however solely went so far as Ryan, who grabbed the ball from his toes. And then the offside flag went up, so it wouldn’t have counted anyway.

If there’s to be a miracle outcome tonight for the Socceroos, it’ll be coming in opposition to the run of play. After 24 minutes, it’s nonetheless scoreless, nevertheless it appears like a matter of time.