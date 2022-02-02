Fifth Annual Boston Black Restaurant Challenge Returns For Black History Month

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuesday is the primary day of Black History Month and there’s a new effort in Massachusetts to help Black-owned eating places. Lawmakers and Black restaurant house owners joined collectively to kick off the fifth annual Boston Black Restaurant Challenge.

“This year is particularly important because Black restaurants have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” mentioned State Rep. Chynah Tyler.

For the subsequent 4 weeks, the Boston Black Hospitality Coalition is looking on residents to help town’s Black-owned eating places by consuming out or ordering take-out as a strategy to rejoice range.

It will give eating places, like Wally’s Cafe Jazz Club some much-needed help.

“We’ve been closed for two years due to the pandemic,” mentioned Frank Poindexter.

He mentioned Wally’s Cafe Jazz Club is hoping to reopen within the subsequent few weeks and he hopes this name for help will carry folks again in. “Hopefully it will help. It’s about communities making sure that they work together.”

Lawmakers additionally introduced $350,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act will go to the Boston Black Hospitality Coalition.

“We know our small businesses are the lifeblood of our state and this money is going to be critical towards bringing some of those businesses back,” mentioned State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz.

But restaurant house owners know that received’t be sufficient to assist them survive.

The proprietor of Soleil mentioned the winter months are normally powerful for eating places however this yr has been additional difficult with the Omicron surge.

“Personally the loss of revenue because people are working from home, explained owner Cheryl Straughter. “Just please visit all the restaurants. There are a number of Black restaurants in this city just go out and taste the flavor.”

There are greater than 70 eateries and cocktail bars you’ll be able to help as a part of the problem. Visit BostonBlackRestaurants.com for the complete record.