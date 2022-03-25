Fifty tonnes of water still in gutted Parliament building | News24

Zandile Mafe seems within the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court in reference to the hearth at Parliament.

The National Assembly constructing nonetheless holds 50 tonnes of water after the devastating hearth that broke on the market in January.

For this purpose, the investigation into suspected arsonist Zandile Mafe’s alleged position within the hearth is transferring slowly.

His case has been postponed to May for additional investigation.

The case of alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe, who’s accused of beginning the hearth that burnt down Parliament’s National Assembly constructing, has been postponed to May as a result of investigators are nonetheless battling their investigation.

Mafe returned to the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday for the continuation of his terrorism and arson trial.

When his lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, requested Magistrate Ronel Oliver to not postpone the case for too lengthy, Oliver responded that the State was nonetheless battling to conduct its investigation and damages evaluation.

“There are still 50 tonnes of water in there,” she mentioned.

The National Assembly constructing and different elements of Parliament burnt down on 2 January.

The State alleges that the 49-year-old entered the Parliament precinct via a window and set the constructing alight hours later.

Mafe is in custody after he was denied bail in an pressing utility within the Cape Town Regional Court final month.

Outside court docket, Godla mentioned Mafe’s utility for depart to enchantment the dismissal of his bail utility was prepared and may very well be heard as quickly as subsequent week.

