Fight against child sexual abuse: Commissioner Johansson’s visit to Silicon Valley

Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson (pictured) has travelled to the United States the place she’s going to meet a lot of tech corporations in the present day (27 January) and on Friday (28 January) to debate using know-how within the combat towards baby sexual abuse, whereas guaranteeing the respect of privateness. The commissioner will meet representatives from Microsoft, Snap, TikTok, Discord, Twitch, Roblox, Dropbox, Pinterest and from the Tech Coalition, a worldwide alliance of know-how companies engaged on defending kids from sexual abuse on-line. The Commissioner may also meet with representatives from Thorn. Meetings with representatives from Apple, Meta, WhatsApp, Google and YouTube will observe on Friday. Discussions will concentrate on collaboration with tech corporations in addition to on the Commission’s upcoming proposal for EU guidelines to successfully sort out baby sexual abuse on-line and offline.

