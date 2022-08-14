Fight on as former ANC North West chair eyes NEC position, throws weight behind ex-MEC Maloyi | News24

Former ANC North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo throws his weight behind ex-MEC Nono Maloyi as he eyes a nationwide place .

The long-awaited ANC elective convention kicked off on the Rustenburg Civic Centre within the North West this weekend.

The race to see who will lead the ANC within the province remains to be too near name.

Former ANC North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo has lastly damaged his silence on why he opted to not stand for nomination after being touted as one of many seven attainable candidates for the place of ANC chairperson within the province.

Mahumapelo stated though branches wished him to face once more because the province’s chairperson, he had determined towards it as different provinces had been calling on him to face for election for a nationwide govt committee place as an alternative.

He has since thrown his help behind former human settlements MEC Nono Maloyi who’s standing towards present Premier Bushy Maape for the place of provincial chairperson.

Mahumapelo stated, “… there are people that are saying I have withdrawn from the provincial conference; that is not true; my position was never to stand.

“For a candidate to withdraw, it will imply they had been requested to face on the convention, and this was not the case.”

He said he has been in discussions with both camps (the Maape and Maloyi camps), and that discussions are at an advanced stage with the Maloyi’s camp as they were in the ANC Youth League together.

Mahumapelo added that, “… quite a few members from throughout all provinces have requested him to face for an NEC place and even one of many high six nationwide positions.

News24 understands that NEC members, together with the ANC Deputy President, David Mabuza, referred to as Mahumapelo right into a steering committee assembly on Saturday and negotiated that he wouldn’t go forward with a court docket software to interdict the complete convention from going forward.

Speculation is rife that Mahumapelo could have been promised an NEC place in return, however he remained mum when requested about this on Sunday morning.

His inclusion within the NEC can be a shot to the arm for the RET faction, whose affect inside the NEC has declined. ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is believed to take pleasure in over 75% of help from the NEC.