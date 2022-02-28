Fighting cancer in the EU: Statistics and action

Fighting most cancers is without doubt one of the EU’s well being priorities. Find out extra, Society.

Cancer just isn’t essentially a dying sentence. In the EU 40% of most cancers circumstances are preventable and there are an estimated 12 million cancer survivors. Research and innovation on most cancers has all the time been one of many EU’s well being priorities.

Most frequent cancers within the EU

EU most cancers statistics

Nearly three million individuals had been newly identified with most cancers and 1.27 million individuals died from most cancers within the EU in 2020. This makes most cancers the second main explanation for mortality after cardiovascular ailments.

However, modern therapy and higher entry to care means many Europeans now survive longer after being identified with most cancers. Cancer within the EU

Europe represents lower than 10% of the world’s inhabitants, however accounts for 25% of all most cancers circumstances

Differences in most cancers survival charges throughout EU nations exceed 25%

Almost 75% of all most cancers diagnoses within the EU are in individuals aged 60 or above

Types of most cancers that kill the most individuals within the EU

Covid pandemic influence on most cancers therapy

Covid-19 has had an influence on most cancers circumstances. An estimated 100 million screening checks weren’t carried out in Europe throughout the pandemic and an estimated a million most cancers circumstances had been undiagnosed. One in 5 most cancers sufferers didn’t obtain the surgical or chemotherapy therapy they wanted on time

There can be probably excellent news. The mRNA know-how behind among the Covid-19 vaccines may show environment friendly in future medication in opposition to most cancers, preliminary studies counsel.

EU measures to combat most cancers

The EU is investing in varied actions akin to analysis tasks, scientific trials and coaching programmes.

The EU additionally enhances member states’ efforts by:

making it simpler to cooperate and share data

adopting laws to handle danger components (akin to tobacco , carcinogens or pesticides )

, or ) operating consciousness rising campaigns

In 2020, Parliament arrange a special committee on beating cancer to evaluation EU action against cancer and counsel enhancements. The committee’s final report and suggestions had been adopted by MEPs in February 2022.

