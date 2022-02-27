Fighting intensifies around Ukraine as Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv

Press play to take heed to this text

Russian forces ramped up their assault on Ukraine on Sunday, with Ukrainian authorities saying the Russians had blown up a gasoline pipeline within the northeastern metropolis of Kharkiv and an oil depot in Vasylkiv, a city simply southwest of Kyiv.

Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection warned the explosion on the gasoline pipeline in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis, may trigger an “environmental catastrophe” and suggested residents to cowl their home windows with damp fabric or gauze. Residents of the Kyiv area have been warned to maintain their home windows shut due to the fire on the oil depot in Vasylkiv.

In Kharkiv on Sunday, the town’s regional administration Oleg Sinegubov warned that “light technology” had damaged via the town’s defenses, “including in the central part of the city.” He instructed residents in a Facebook put up to shelter in place and never exit onto the streets.

But going into the fourth day of heavy combating, Ukraine nonetheless held its capital.

“The situation in Kyiv is calm, the capital is completely controlled by the Ukrainian army and defense forces,” mentioned Mykola Povoroznyk, the primary deputy head of Kyiv City State Administration, in a press release launched simply earlier than 7 a.m. Kyiv time.

Russia suffered vital losses going into the fourth day of its struggle in opposition to Ukraine, with the Ukrainian Air Force saying in a statement that over the course of Saturday it had downed “at least” 11 helicopters, three Sukhoi Su-30 and two Sukhoi Su-25 jet fighters, and a second large Russian Il-76 transporter aircraft, which may carry massive numbers of airborne troops.

On Saturday, Ukraine’s Health Minister Viktor Liashko said Russian forces had killed 198 Ukrainians, together with three kids, with 1,115 wounded, 33 kids amongst them. More than 150,000 Ukrainian refugees have now crossed into neighboring nations, half of them to Poland, and plenty of to Hungary, Moldova, Romania and past, said the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Saturday.

Displacement in Ukraine can be rising however the navy state of affairs makes it tough to estimate numbers and supply assist.

In a video posted Saturday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy mentioned the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan “offered to organize talks” between Russia and Ukraine, which he mentioned “can only be commended.”

“You know, today was a very good, sunny day in Kyiv,” Zelenskiy mentioned in his video. “The day the invaders tried to destroy for us, like everything else in the country. But today is also the first day of the life of a girl who was born in a Kyiv subway this Saturday night. Now, it’s a shelter … I want to say just one more thing. We will fight as long as it takes to liberate the country. If children are born in shelters, even when the shelling continues, then the enemy has no chance in this undoubtably people’s war.”

Meanwhile, Western leaders agreed Saturday evening to impose extra monetary sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, together with eradicating “selected Russian banks” from the SWIFT worldwide funds system and restrictions on Moscow deploying its central financial institution reserves.

On Saturday, the German authorities announced it could present deadly weapons to Ukraine — a historic shift by a rustic that had lengthy prohibited sending such arms into battle zones, and POLITICO revealed the EU would quickly unveil a program enabling all 27 EU nations to supply comparable deadly help.

In a put up on Facebook Sunday morning, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov instructed Ukrainians “help is coming.”

“Many have finally conquered fear and dared to challenge the Kremlin,” Reznikov mentioned. “Help which was impossible three days ago is coming.”

He mentioned: “ Where are all those who promised to capture Kyiv in 72 hours? Where are they? I can’t see them. I can only hear them justify themselves.”