Figure skater Nathan Chen kicks off redemptive Beijing Olympics with a bang

BEIJING — Four years after a disappointing flip in Pyeongchang, the U.S.’s Nathan Chen is on a path for redemption. Based off his efficiency Friday within the determine skating quick program within the group occasion, he has a great likelihood of getting it.

Chen’s displaying on the Capital Indoor Stadium along with his “La Boheme” program, clenched a season-high worldwide rating of 111.71 — profitable the section and placing the U.S. group on high within the group competitors with two extra days of skating forward.

Japan’s Shoma Uno scored 105.46 to earn second within the quick program, and the Russian Olympic Committee’s Mark Kondratiuk completed third with 95.81.

As a group, the United States is in first place with 28 factors. The Russian Olympic Committee is in second with 26 factors and China is third with 21.

Following his efficiency, a humble Chen stated the trouble all comes again to the group.

“As we’ve seen since 2018, even if someone doesn’t have the best skate,

we have an incredibly strong team to back us all up,” he stated. “That’s certainly the case this time around. I’m happy I did my part and skated as good as I can.”

At the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018, Chen notoriously struggled within the males’s quick program within the particular person competitors.

The 22-year-old from Utah, and a three-time world champion seems able to tackle the Olympics this time round. It’s nonetheless unclear whether or not Chen will carry out Sunday in the course of the second day of the group occasion.

“There’s a lot of different variables in play,” he stated. “We have a really strong team, so we have a lot of chess pieces to play with, and whatever is the strongest piece at that time is the strongest piece at that time.”