Figure skater Valieva set for return

Kamila Valieva broke down in tears on the finish of her ladies’s free skate routine

Controversial determine skater Kamila Valieva is ready to return to competitors this weekend in Russia – with a doping case nonetheless hanging over her.

The 15-year-old crashed out of medal competition within the ladies’s singles at February’s 2022 Winter Olympics.

She was allowed to compete regardless of a failed medicine check coming to gentle after she had helped the Russian Olympic Committee win the workforce occasion.

Valieva is ready to compete within the Channel One Cup in Saransk.

It is a Russian-only occasion organised to conflict with the World Championships.

Figure skaters from Russia and Belarus are banned from the World Championships in Montpellier, France, which run from Wednesday to Sunday, due to sanctions imposed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Valieva was one of many largest tales to taint the Beijing Games. The teenager was initially lauded for turning into the primary girl to land a quadruple soar at a Winter Olympics, which she achieved within the workforce occasion.

But a failed medicine check in December 2021 – the place Valieva examined optimistic for banned coronary heart medicine trimetazidine – got here to gentle simply earlier than the workforce occasion medal ceremony was because of happen.

She was allowed to compete within the singles after a courtroom ruling lifted her provisional ban following a collection of appeals and re-appeals.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) pointed to “exceptional circumstances” concerning her age and the timing of the check end result, which got here in the course of the Games and almost six weeks after the pattern was taken.

It stated it might do Valieva “irreparable harm” if she weren’t allowed to compete.

But Valieva left the sector in tears after various stumbles and falls noticed her drop from first place after the quick programme to fourth following the free skate – and out of the medals.

The doping case continues to be to be resolved. The Russian anti-doping company (Rusada) has six months from the date of the notification of Valieva’s offence to succeed in a call over any sanction. This might imply the ruling being delayed till August.

The medals have but to be awarded for the workforce occasion, with the USA and Japan ending second and third, whereas Canada got here fourth.