FIH Pro League Hockey: India Begin Campaign With 5-0 Thrashing Of France | Hockey News

Olympic bronze medallist India started their FIH Pro League Hockey marketing campaign with a bang as they thrashed France 5-0 in a totally dominant show on Tuesday. After a barren first quarter, India slammed three objectives within the second earlier than discovering the goal twice within the third. India obtained 4 penalty corners within the match from which they scored two. France obtained three PCs however wasted all of them. Harmanpreet Singh and Varun Kumar scored from penalty corners within the twenty first and twenty fourth minutes respectively earlier than Shamsher Singh made it 3-0 within the twenty eighth minute with a discipline objective.

Mandeep Singh (thirty second) and Akashdeep Singh (forty first) accomplished the tally for India who had received a historic Olympic bronze after 41 years within the Tokyo Games.

Playing of their first match of the yr, world quantity three India took a while to cool down within the first 15-minute quarter. But as soon as that they had obtained a measure of their opponents, the Manpreet Singh-led facet upped their ante and dominated their opponents within the remaining three quarters.

Nilakanta Sharma obtained an opportunity early within the match however he shot over. India obtained back-to-back penalty corners within the first quarter however France defence stood agency and defended them effectively.

India started their domination within the second quarter and obtained their third penalty nook from which they took the lead within the twenty first minute. Drag-flicker Harmanpreet made no mistake from the PC, drilling a low shot on the proper of France goalie.

Three minutes later, India obtained one other penalty nook, their fourth of the match, and this time Varun Kumar scored to make it 2-0, sending a low shot virtually precisely as the primary objective.

The Thirteenth-ranked France, who had changed Canada within the FIH Pro League final month after the North American nation withdrew attributable to COVID-19 restrictions, obtained their first penalty nook within the twenty seventh minute however the Indians defended it from the harms method.

Just after defending the PC, the Indians made a swift counter-attack which resulted to their third objective within the twenty eighth minute. Shamsher Singh slammed residence previous a hapless France goalie from an help from Abhishek.

India had 14 photographs at opposition objective within the first half as towards 5 of France and the Graham Reid’s facet continued to dictate phrases within the match after half time break.

Mandeep Singh made it 4-0 two minutes into the third quarter with a fantastic discipline objective earlier than Akashdeep Singh, who was taking part in in his 2 hundredth worldwide match, made it 5-0 within the forty first minute with one other discipline objective, discovering the goal with a reverse sweep.

France obtained back-to-back penalty corners within the forty eighth minute however couldn’t rating.

The fourth quarter didn’t yield any objective however the Indians can be glad with their efficiency.

India face hosts South Africa on Wednesday of their second match.