FIH Pro League Hockey: Indian Women Look To Return To Winning Ways vs Germany | Hockey News

The Indian ladies’s hockey crew would look to return to profitable methods towards a higher-ranked however out-of-touch Germany within the two-legged tie of the FIH Pro League, beginning with the primary match on Saturday. Playing their debut season within the Pro League, the Indian ladies made a fantastic begin to their marketing campaign, beating China 7-1 and 2-1 of their opening two video games in Muscat. The Indians, ranked ninth on the planet, then defeated world quantity 6 Spain 2-1 at residence earlier than slumping to a 3-4 defeat within the return leg final month. But regardless of the loss, the Indian ladies are effectively positioned within the FIH Pro League standings as they’re at present on the third place with 9 factors from 4 video games, which incorporates three wins and a loss.

And come Saturday, India skipper Savita, who’s main the facet instead of an injured Rani Rampal, can be hoping for an improved present from her crew on the Kalinga Stadium.

Having registered three consecutive wins, the Indian ladies have been heading in the right direction to proceed their unbeaten run earlier than they conceded a late objective to lose to Spain of their final FIH Pro League match.

Going by momentum, India could have an edge over world quantity 5 Germany on Saturday.

Savita mentioned it is necessary to enter the match towards Germany with a constructive mindset.

“Since we have started playing against stronger teams, we have learned the importance of mental strength. It is a skill as important as your skills with a hockey stick. How we adapt to pressure situations can determine the results,” she mentioned in a digital press convention.

“We are happy to be given opportunities to face off against a strong team such as Germany and we hope we can showcase the strengths that we have worked on in the training.” Savita conceded that India made just a few errors within the second match towards Spain which the hosts misplaced 3-4.

“We have worked on those errors. We know Germany have a very strong defence, so we have planned how we can create attacking opportunities. Our strength has always been attacking hockey — so we worked a lot on taking penalty corners and defending penalty corners,” Savita mentioned.

Vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka mentioned the Indian gamers are as match as any opponent on the planet.

The Germans can be a bit rusty coming into the tie towards India after making a return to the FIH Pro League after October final yr.

Germany have performed solely two video games within the competitors thus far however misplaced each the contests towards Belgium 0-1 and 1-3.

However, Indian ladies’s hockey crew chief coach Janneke Schopman very effectively is aware of what the Germans are able to regardless of returning to the competitors after a break.

“Germany is a very consistent team with probably the best basic skills around the world. They defend very well and are quick to attack,” Schopman had mentioned.

Germany captain Lisa Nolte mentioned India might have a bonus as they’re enjoying at residence.

“The Indian girls are very fast and they have good skills. The weather is so hot and could be an advantage for the Indian girls. But we are optimistic we will handle the pressure and hopefully deliver a good performance,” she mentioned.

The hosts have included two new faces — defender Akshata Abaso Dhekale and striker Deepika Jr — within the 22-member squad which is able to tackle Germany over the weekend.

The second match of the tie can be performed on Sunday.

India final performed towards Germany on the Tokyo Olympics the place they suffered a 0-2 defeat in a pool match. Overall, the 2 groups have confronted off towards one another 5 occasions since 2006, and India have received solely as soon as.

The FIH Pro League matches between the Indian males’s hockey crew and Germany, to be held concurrently with the ladies’s video games, have been postponed following an outbreak of COVID-19 circumstances within the guests’ camp.