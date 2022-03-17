Sports
FIH Pro League: Indian women’s team to host Netherlands on April 8 and 9 | Hockey News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: The Indian ladies’s staff will tackle Olympic champions The Netherlands in a double-header of the FIH Pro League on April 8 and 9 in Bhubaneswar, Hockey India mentioned on Thursday.
India and the defending champions Netherlands had been initially scheduled to play on February 19 and 20 however the matches needed to be postponed following the visiting staff’s concern over rise in COVID-19 instances of their nation, particularly the extremely contagious omicron variant of the an infection.
“As hosts, we are happy to welcome the Dutch National Women’s Team to participate in the FIH Pro League matches here in India in April. No doubt, there is a lot of excitement among the Indian team players as they will be playing the World No.1 squad at home for the first time,” Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam mentioned in a launch.
India have performed six matches to date within the FIH Pro League. They beat China 7-1 and 2-1 in Muscat, adopted by a 2-1 win and a 3-4 loss in opposition to Spain in February.
They lately beat Germany 1-1 (3-0 SO) after the guests gained an additional level having received the shootout 1-1 (2-1 SO) within the first match.
India had beforehand performed the Netherlands on the Olympic Games of their group stage match the place they misplaced 1-5. The Netherlands went on to win the Olympic Gold medal.
The Netherlands, World no.1, have to date performed 4 matches within the event. They beat Belgium 2-0 and 3-1 in October and November final 12 months adopted by back-to-back 1-0 and 2-2 (3-2 SO) wins in opposition to Spain in February this 12 months.
In February, the matches had been postponed following the Netherland’s concern over “negative intercontinental travel advice received from KNHB (Royal Dutch Hockey Association) Medical Committee and the NOC medical staff.”
