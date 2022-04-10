Fiji dump Blitzboks out of Singapore Sevens, end quarter-final winning streak | Sport

On Sunday morning, Fiji ended the Blitzboks’ 11 consecutive quarter-final Sevens World Series wins in a mouth-watering encounter in Singapore.

The Blitzboks have been dominating the circuit within the absence of New Zealand and Fiji, who’ve been lacking attributable to Covid-19 rules, however they got here crashing again all the way down to earth this weekend.

Fiji have been off to an outstanding begin immediately as Vuiviawa Naduvalo scored the primary strive earlier than Waisea Nacuqu prolonged the lead with the conversion.

South Africa continued stuttering after the restart earlier than Joseva Talacolo cheekily caught his tongue out at Zain Davids as he trotted over the road to increase the Fijians’ lead.

Davids did get the Blitzboks again into the competition, nevertheless, as he completed off an excellent transfer to slender the hole to 12-7.

The second half began very similar to the primary stanza as a mistake from South Africa resulted in Waisea Nacuqu extending Fiji’s lead as soon as extra.

Skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi salvaged some hope for Neil Powell’s costs in twelfth minute, with Ronald Brown changing the attempt to reduce Fiji’s result in 5 factors as soon as extra, however there merely wasn’t sufficient time left on the clock for the Blitzboks to return again from their woeful begin.

Selwyn Davids tried to spark one thing together with his tempo, however Fiji was cussed of their defensive efforts.

Darren Adonis practically levelled issues for the Blitzboks after the full-time buzzer within the nook, however Fiji did sufficient to cease the trouble and secured their passage to the semi-final towards Australia in 19-14 victory.

South Africa, in the meantime, will now play Argentina within the fifth place semi-final at 09:29 (SA time).