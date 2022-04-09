Fijiana Drua complete Super W clean sweep

Fijiana Drua have unveiled one other weapon of their armoury as they accomplished a clear sweep of their common season Super W matches with a 17-7 win over the Brumbies in Brisbane.

Renowned for free-flowing, ball-in-hand rugby, the primary two of Fijianas three tries at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday have been the results of well-executed ahead drives and the third got here after a lineout.

The fifth win from as many video games confirmed first spot for the Fijian group, who superior on to the grand remaining on April 24.

Their opponent will likely be decided on Thursday when NSW will host Queensland in an elimination semi-final.

NSW thrashed Queensland 46-0 in Sydney earlier on Saturday to clinch second and preserve their arch-rivals in third.

The Brumbies completed fourth on the ladder, notching a win, a draw and three losses from their 5 fixtures.

On Saturday, the Brumbies defended properly however had three gamers sin-binned and at one stage within the second half have been all the way down to 13 gamers for a few minutes.

While the Drua produced a few of their trademark fluent rugby, they acquired their greatest pay from protecting it tight within the forwards, particularly within the wet circumstances.

“We played to stick a bit on structure in this game, there was a bit more scrums than the last few games,” Fijiana captain and prop Bitlia Tawake informed Stan Sport.

Fellow prop Joma Rubuti crashed over the road from shut vary within the 18th minute for the one rating of the primary half.

Brumbies’ captain and No.8 Rebecca Smyth was sin-binned on the half hour for making contact with the top of an opponent.

The sport tilted additional towards Fijiana within the first 20 minutes of the second half.

Two minutes after Brumbies five-eighth Ash Hewson was binned, Drua halfback Rusila Tamoi edged out her No.8 Sereima Leweniqila to fall on the ball for his or her second attempt on the again of a ahead drive.

Brumbies’ flanker Talei Wilson acquired a yellow card, however Hewson was again on the sphere when halfback Jasmin Huriwai confirmed monumental power to burrow over the road with gamers hanging on to her.

The profitable conversion slashed the hole to 5 factors however the Brumbies could not manufacture any extra scoring alternatives.

Centre Roela Radiniyavuni pounced on a Drua lineout throw which went past the forwards and sprinted 25 metres for a attempt.

“The girls played as best as they could for the whole game,” Smyth informed Stan Sport.

“It was gruelling out there.”