Filipino Elections: Mobile voting available in Cayman April 23 to 27 | Loop Cayman Islands

According to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) of the Republic of the Philippines, native and nationwide elections will happen within the Philippines on May 9, 2022. In reference to this, embassies of the Philippines around the globe can be aiding with postal and cellular voting workouts for registered voters. One of those cellular voting workouts will happen within the Cayman Islands from April 23 to 27.

The cellular voting, to be carried out pursuant to COMELEC Resolution 10751 on behalf of the Embassy of the Philippines in Washington, D.C., will enable 109 feminine and 114 male registered Filipino voters in Cayman (who will not be disqualified to vote beneath the legal guidelines of the Philippines) to forged their vote for president, vice-president, senators and Party List Representatives within the May 2022 elections.

The Embassy of the Philippines in Washington, D.C. confirmed that registered Filipino voters might gather their ballots from the Embassy’s Consular Outreach workforce on the outreach venue at Holiday Inn, 278 Crighton Drive Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, from 9:00am to five:00pm.

Voters might personally submit their sealed completed ballots on the outreach venue till 6:00pm on April 27, 2022. They can also return their completed ballots by mail to the Embassy of the Philippines in Washington D.C.

For Filipinos in Cayman who want to double-check whether or not they’re registered to vote within the upcoming elections, they could view the Certified List of Overseas Voters beneath the jurisdiction of the Embassy of the Philippines in Washington, D.C. utilizing the next hyperlink: https://tinyurl.com/2p84wzrr

Filipinos in Cayman can also phone the Embassy of the Philippines in Washington, D.C. at (202) 467-9300 or electronic mail [email protected] for extra info.