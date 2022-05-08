Fill the hill: Soaring Tahs eye home final and Leichhardt fortress

“I put pictures up after each home game of the hill, to show the guys how full it is,” he stated. “Each week it’s getting fuller and fuller and our goal is to max it out. We had a great experience there against the Crusaders, with some genuine, passionate support from the crowd.

The Waratahs are in equal fourth spot on points with the Chiefs after 12 rounds of Super Rugby Pacific. Credit:Getty

“For me personally it’s massive, I love the home ground advantage. From the day I took this job I’ve had a dream to one day fill the footy stadium. If we can start by filling Leichhardt this year, then over time I believe we can get there.

“Our fans will know that when they buy a ticket to our games they will get a whole-hearted performance from a team that doesn’t quit.”

Boosting their preparation this week can be information that openside Michael Hooper is on observe to return for the Hurricanes sport, offered he clears concussion protocols.