Filling key dept posts will improve water and sanitation services – Minister Senzo Mchunu | News24

To enhance the supply of companies, the Department of Water and Sanitation has stuffed 5 senior positions within the ministry previously yr.

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu introduced this on Friday when he commemorated a yr on the helm in that portfolio.

Mchunu mentioned the availability of water and sanitation to South Africans amounted to the availability of life and dignity.

“The most important thing that needed to be done when I assumed office was to prioritise stability in the department, and that meant filing up vacancies in the top posts of the department. Firstly, we started by filing the director-general position and now have a director-general appointed full-time.

“This was adopted by us appointing a chief monetary officer. We then additionally appointed a deputy director-general for company companies and a deputy director-general for water companies administration.

“We also appointed a deputy director-general [for] regulation compliance and enforcement. All these positions were vacant when we came into office,” Mchunu mentioned.

But, one essential function – that of director-general of infrastructure – is but to be stuffed completely.

“We are getting to a point where we will be able to fill the post on a full-time basis. There is just one obstacle that we have to remove, which is a disciplinary process, but we are getting there,” Mchunu mentioned.

He mentioned the division was “very confident in the executive management”.

“We give them political guidance, support and general direction of the department. From where we sit, things are taking shape,” Mchunu added.

But, borrowing a well-known quote from former president Nelson Mandela, Mchunu added: “No sooner have you climbed to the top of a mountain do you see the other mountains that you still need to overcome.”

The minister mentioned:

We had assumed that after submitting these posts, it will be easy crusing solely to understand that we have now a lot extra to do forward of us.

His division has come beneath fireplace after a damaged therapy waterworks plant was mentioned to be the reason for excessive ranges of E.coli that had been detected on seashores throughout eThekwini.

His division can also be going through a looming disaster within the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, which is getting ready to Day Zero.

In addition, non-operational therapy crops within the Vaal that led to sewage spills into the river and onto residents’ properties and roads, additionally involved Mchunu.

In Hammanskraal in Pretoria, there have been extreme water points. Some communities haven’t had working water for months.

Mchunu mentioned his division was engaged on a multi-pronged technique to take care of all the issues, together with the capitalisation of and broader mandates for waterboards, and an invite to the non-public sector to work with the federal government.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed to Mchunu to move the division, which was hived off right into a separate ministry in August final yr. The water and sanitation portfolio was once separate from the human settlements one however beneath the identical minister, Lindiwe Sisulu.

Upon his appointment, Mchunu visited all provinces to unlock obstacles to water provision, notably delays in infrastructure tasks.

Among different points, he has prioritised the Giyani Water Project and Nelson Mandela Bay drought aid measures, and has additionally stuffed essential posts.