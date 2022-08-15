Film critic Kaushik LM passes away due to cardiac arrest: Keerthy Suresh, Venkat Prabhu & others mourn demise

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAUSHIK LM Kaushik LM passes away

Film critic Kaushik LM handed away on Monday after struggling a coronary heart assault. Kaushik LM was a famend Entertainment tracker, Influencer, Youtube Video Jockey, and movie reviewer. The information of his sudden demise has left the Tamil and Telugu leisure trade shocked. Other critics and movie celebrities took to social media platforms and expressed shock at his premature dying. Actress Keerthy Suresh took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt notice mourning Kaushik’s demise. She wrote, “I am out of words hearing this news. This is just unbelievable!! My heart goes out to his family and friends. Deepest condolences! Can’t believe you are no more Kaushik! #RIPKaushikLM.”

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu additionally paid tribute and wrote, “Omg! Can’t believe! Spoke to him a couple of days back! Life is really unpredictable! Not fair! Deepest condolences to Kaushik’s family and friends! Gone too soon my friend. #RIPKaushikLM.”

Actress Ritika Singh shared, “I am writing this with a very heavy heart. I met @LMKMovieManiac a few times for interviews and he was always so nice and easy to talk to. Made me feel so welcomed even as a new comer. My heart goes out to his family! This is unbelievable! #RIPKaushikLM.”

Athulyaa Ravi additionally tweeted, “Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news of @LMKMovieManiac‘s sudden demise !! Too young and very kind hearted person who is always speak positive words !! #ripkaushikLM May god give all strengths to his family and friends !!”

Several different celebrities additionally paid tribute and expressed their shock at Kaushik LM’s dying:

