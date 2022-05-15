Filmmaker: Iran film industry workers’ houses and offices raided, some arrested

An award-wining Iranian filmmaker stated authorities raided the workplaces and houses of a number of filmmakers and different trade professionals and arrested a few of them.

Mohammad Rasoulof stated in an announcement signed by dozens of film trade professionals on his Instagram account late Saturday that safety forces made some arrests and confiscated movie manufacturing tools throughout raids carried out in latest days. The assertion condemned the actions and known as them “illegal.”

In a separate Instagram put up, Rasoulof recognized two of the detained filmmakers as Firouzeh Khosravani and Mina Keshavarz. Rasoulof was not focused within the latest raids.

Iranian media and authorities haven’t commented on the raids and no further particulars had been instantly obtainable. Authorities in Iran often arrest activists in cultural fields over alleged safety violations.

Rasoulof received the Berlin Film Festival’s prime prize in 2020 for his movie “There Is No Evil.” It tells 4 tales loosely related to the themes of the demise penalty in Iran and private freedoms beneath tyranny.

Shortly after receiving the award, he was sentenced to a yr in jail for 3 movies he made that authorities discovered to be “propaganda against the system.” His lawyer appealed the sentence. He was additionally banned from making movies and touring overseas.

Iran’s conservative authorities, many with non secular sensibilities, management all of the levers of energy in Iran.

They have lengthy considered many cultural actions as a part of a “soft war” by the West in opposition to the Republic. They say Westernization is making an attempt to tarnish the nation’s non secular beliefs.

