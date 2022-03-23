Sports
FINA bans Russian, Belarusian athletes from 2022 world championships | More sports News – Times of India
FINA has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes and officers from this yr’s world championships in Budapest following Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, swimming’s world governing physique stated on Wednesday.
FINA had final month referred to as off the World Junior Swimming Championships that have been set to happen within the southwestern Russian metropolis of Kazan.
“The FINA Bureau met today and confirmed that athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus will not take part in the upcoming 19th FINA World Championships Budapest 2022,” it stated in an announcement.
“Following these choices, FINA was knowledgeable by the Russian Swimming Federation of the withdrawal of all Russian aquatics athletes from all FINA occasions for the remainder of this yr.
“The FINA Bureau additionally determined to take away the internet hosting of the FINA Swimming World Championships 2022 from Kazan. The scheduled dates of 17-22 December 2022 will probably be maintained, and FINA is presently in discussions with potential hosts to take over the occasion.”
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “particular operation”. Belarus has been a key staging area for Russian troops.
FINA added that its disciplinary panel has opened a procedure against Russian double Olympic champion Evgeny Rylov for a potential violation of its rules.
Rylov, who won gold in the 100 and 200 metres backstroke events at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, lost his sponsorship deal with swimwear maker Speedo after attending a rally hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last week.
Earlier on Wednesday, Rylov pulled out of this year’s world championships in support of athletes banned from competing under the Russian flag.
FINA had previously said that Russian and Belarusian athletes can only compete as neutral athletes or neutral teams.
“In help of Russian Paralympians, in help of all Russian athletes who’ve been faraway from worldwide competitions, I refuse to go to the world championship this summer season,” Rylov wrote on Instagram.
“I consider that by dropping competitors, the event of sport is misplaced. As unhappy as it could sound, sport can not transfer with out respectable opponents.”
This year’s world swimming championships, originally scheduled to be held in Fukuoka, Japan, will run from June 18-July 3 in Budapest.
FINA had final month referred to as off the World Junior Swimming Championships that have been set to happen within the southwestern Russian metropolis of Kazan.
“The FINA Bureau met today and confirmed that athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus will not take part in the upcoming 19th FINA World Championships Budapest 2022,” it stated in an announcement.
“Following these choices, FINA was knowledgeable by the Russian Swimming Federation of the withdrawal of all Russian aquatics athletes from all FINA occasions for the remainder of this yr.
“The FINA Bureau additionally determined to take away the internet hosting of the FINA Swimming World Championships 2022 from Kazan. The scheduled dates of 17-22 December 2022 will probably be maintained, and FINA is presently in discussions with potential hosts to take over the occasion.”
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “particular operation”. Belarus has been a key staging area for Russian troops.
FINA added that its disciplinary panel has opened a procedure against Russian double Olympic champion Evgeny Rylov for a potential violation of its rules.
Rylov, who won gold in the 100 and 200 metres backstroke events at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, lost his sponsorship deal with swimwear maker Speedo after attending a rally hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last week.
Earlier on Wednesday, Rylov pulled out of this year’s world championships in support of athletes banned from competing under the Russian flag.
FINA had previously said that Russian and Belarusian athletes can only compete as neutral athletes or neutral teams.
“In help of Russian Paralympians, in help of all Russian athletes who’ve been faraway from worldwide competitions, I refuse to go to the world championship this summer season,” Rylov wrote on Instagram.
“I consider that by dropping competitors, the event of sport is misplaced. As unhappy as it could sound, sport can not transfer with out respectable opponents.”
This year’s world swimming championships, originally scheduled to be held in Fukuoka, Japan, will run from June 18-July 3 in Budapest.