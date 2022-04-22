Sports
FINA suspends Olympic champion Rylov for nine months over Putin rally | More sports News – Times of India
Swimming’s world governing physique FINA mentioned on Friday it had suspended Russian Olympic gold medallist Evgeny Rylov for 9 months after he attended a rally in Moscow in help of Russia’s navy marketing campaign in Ukraine.
Rylov, who gained gold in 100 and 200 metres backstroke occasions eventually yr’s Tokyo Olympics, was amongst a number of athletes who attended an enormous rally at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium final month hosted by President Vladimir Putin.
Rylov and different athletes wore the letter “Z” on their outfit, an figuring out image utilized by supporters of what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.
FINA mentioned the suspension got here “following Mr. Rylov’s attendance and conduct at an event held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow”.
There was no fast response from Rylov, who additionally misplaced his sponsorship take care of swimwear maker Speedo over his presence on the rally.
FINA has already cancelled all its occasions that had been set to happen in Russia and has barred Russian and Belarusian athletes and officers from collaborating in its competitions till the top of the yr.
