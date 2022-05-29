Final delayed as fans struggle to get in

Liverpool’s Champions League last in opposition to Real Madrid was delayed amid chaotic scenes exterior the Stade de France.

Thousands of seats remained empty inside France’s nationwide stadium, which stepped in to host the showpiece after St Petersburg was stripped of the ultimate within the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This is the third time that the Stade de France has hosted the Champions League last however there appeared a definite lack of organisation.

There had been shambolic scenes exterior the bottom within the hours earlier than the match and the stadium announcer confirmed at 8.46pm native time – 14 minutes earlier than kick-off – that the fixture had been delayed.

UEFA at first introduced it might begin at 9.15pm native time. The announcer claimed it was as a result of “the late arrival of fans at the stadium” and the governing physique stated it was as a result of “security reasons”.

UEFA later stated it might be 9.36pm native time and singer Camila Cabello carried out her set as a part of the opening ceremony to loads of empty seats.

Broadcaster Kelly Cates, the daughter of Liverpool nice Sir Kenny Dalglish, posted: “Absolutely shambolic at the Stade de France.

“No approach in, no approach of figuring out which technique to go. Stay protected should you’re heading in. It has the potential to be very harmful.”

There were large patches of empty seats as the original kick-off time came and went, with long queues forming due to a distinct lack of organisation.

Some ticket-less fans were seen scaling the perimeter fence or attempting to dart past security.

At least one gate was locked outside the ground – Gate Y, the main one for the Liverpool end.

Fans had been seen up in opposition to the fence shouting at individuals to type the state of affairs out and allow them to in. Riot police had been in attendance with tear fuel getting used.