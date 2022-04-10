Final five 2032 Olympics organising committee members locked in

President:

• Andrew N. Liveris AO

Vice Presidents:

• Annastacia Palaszczuk MP, Premier and Minister for the Olympics

• Senator Richard Colbeck, Federal Minister for Sport

• Lord Mayor of Brisbane Councillor Adrian Schrinner, Brisbane City Council

• John Coates AC, Vice President of the International Olympic Committee and AOC President

• Jock O’Callaghan, President of Paralympics Australia

Board Directors:

• Robyn Smith, Australian member of the International Paralympic Committee Governing Board

• Matt Carroll AM, CEO of the Australian Olympic Committee

• Steven Miles MP, Queensland Deputy Premier

• Mayor of Redland City, Councillor Karen Williams

• Ted O’Brien MP, Federal Member for Fairfax

• Bronte Barratt OAM, Olympic gold medallist (swimming)

• Kurt Fearnley AO, Paralympic gold medallist (athletics)

• Patrick Johnson, Olympic sprinter

• Natalie Cook OAM, Olympic gold medallist (volleyball)

• Tracy Stockwell OAM, Olympic gold medallist (swimming)

• Rebecca Frizelle OAM, ladies in sport pioneer

• Sarah Kelly OAM

• Shelley Reys AO

• Rob Scott

• Brett Clark