Final five 2032 Olympics organising committee members locked in
President:
• Andrew N. Liveris AO
Vice Presidents:
• Annastacia Palaszczuk MP, Premier and Minister for the Olympics
• Senator Richard Colbeck, Federal Minister for Sport
• Lord Mayor of Brisbane Councillor Adrian Schrinner, Brisbane City Council
• John Coates AC, Vice President of the International Olympic Committee and AOC President
• Jock O’Callaghan, President of Paralympics Australia
Board Directors:
• Robyn Smith, Australian member of the International Paralympic Committee Governing Board
• Matt Carroll AM, CEO of the Australian Olympic Committee
• Steven Miles MP, Queensland Deputy Premier
• Mayor of Redland City, Councillor Karen Williams
• Ted O’Brien MP, Federal Member for Fairfax
• Bronte Barratt OAM, Olympic gold medallist (swimming)
• Kurt Fearnley AO, Paralympic gold medallist (athletics)
• Patrick Johnson, Olympic sprinter
• Natalie Cook OAM, Olympic gold medallist (volleyball)
• Tracy Stockwell OAM, Olympic gold medallist (swimming)
• Rebecca Frizelle OAM, ladies in sport pioneer
• Sarah Kelly OAM
• Shelley Reys AO
• Rob Scott
• Brett Clark