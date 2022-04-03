Final Four Fans Revel In Tourney Town Fun, Eager To Watch Paige Bueckers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A busy weekend is underway in downtown Minneapolis. The Final Four event is on, and so are the festivities.

The Minneapolis Convention Center was dwelling to Tourney Town Saturday with video games and photograph alternatives for a great deal of household enjoyable.

READ MORE: Iowa Farms To Lose 5 Million Birds To Bird Flu

Plenty of out-of-towners had been having fun with themselves, however for the Minnesotans, Hopkins alum Paige Bueckers and her UConn Huskies had been the large matter.

READ MORE: Project Fairy Godmothers Giveaway Makes Prom Dreams Come True

A grandmother instructed WCCO she shared together with her basketball-playing granddaughters who Buecker is, which was a significant expertise for her.

“When I grew up, there weren’t girls sports that we could play unless we were intramural or the swim team or tennis team,” mentioned Mary Herlofsky of Minneapolis. “That’s all we had. Now this is wonderful. I just love it. She’s got a chance at things which we didn’t have.”

MORE NEWS: Coaches Say Former St. Paul Central Standout Was ‘In Wrong Place, Wrong Time’ When He Was Killed

The recording artist Rachel Platten performed a free live performance Saturday evening to cap off the day.