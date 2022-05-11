Final refrain for iPod as Apple stops production

Apple on Tuesday put out phrase it’s now not making iPods, the trend-setting MP3 gamers that reworked how folks get music and gave rise to the iPhone.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs launched the gadgets practically 21 years in the past together with his legendary showmanship flare, and the small, simple to function gamers helped the corporate revolutionize how music was offered.

It packed “a mind-blowing 1,000 songs” the corporate mentioned on the time, and along with Apple’s iTunes store established a brand new distribution mannequin for the music trade.

Buying full albums on vinyl gave solution to paying 99 cents a bit for chosen digital songs.

Industry trackers and California-based Apple itself have lengthy acknowledged that the do-it-all iPhone would eat away at gross sales of one-trick gadgets corresponding to iPod MP3 gamers.

The development towards streaming music companies, together with one by Apple, has made gadgets designed only for carrying digital tunes round much less attractive for shoppers.

Apple mentioned in a weblog put up that the present technology of iPods will solely be out there so long as present provides final.

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry,” mentioned Apple senior vp of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak.

“It also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared.”

Joswiak mentioned that the “spirit of iPod” lives on in its lineup of merchandise together with iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and its HomePod good speaker.

“Since its introduction over 20 years ago, iPod has captivated users all over the world who love the ability to take their music with them on the go,” Apple mentioned in a weblog put up.

“Today, the experience of taking one’s music library out into the world has been integrated across Apple’s product line – from iPhone and Apple Watch to iPad and Mac.”

In addition, the Apple Music subscription service supplies streaming entry to greater than 90 million songs, the Silicon Valley large mentioned.

The iPod endured regardless of analyst worries that the discharge of the iPhone in 2007 would destroy demand, because the smartphones offered rather more than simply digital music.

News of the top of the road for iPod prompted a flurry of unhappy, nostalgic posts on Twitter.

“Damn… low-key a little sad to see that Apple has officially discontinued the iPod from today,” mentioned a tweet hearth off from the verified @MrDalekJD account of a UK Gaming YouTuber.

“This thing changed the music game forever. RIP.”

Read extra:

Chaos at Apple supplier Quanta shows strains of Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown

Apple faces EU antitrust fine over mobile payments technology

Apple supplier Foxconn in talks to build factory in Saudi Arabia: Report