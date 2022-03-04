Finalists among women’s pairs and groups determined at Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4
By Jani Babayeva – Trend:
Within the second day of the twelfth FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World
Age Group Competitions being held in Azerbaijan’s National
Gymnastics Arena, the finalists amongst ladies’s pairs and girls’s
teams within the 12-18 age class have been decided, Trend reviews.
The results of the athletes is counted by the cumulative rating
from each the stability and tempo workouts.
Gymnasts who superior to the ladies’s pairs last are as
follows:
Gymnasts from Israel – Harel Aharoni and Yuval Bar Tal (54.220
factors), USA – Allison Stone and Ayla Vargas (53.950 factors), UK –
Charlotte Clark and Amy Axon (53.720 factors), France – Melle
Devigne and Julie Filuz (53.700 factors), Kazakhstan – Elizaveta
Kokhnovich and Diyara Temirbolat (53.100 factors), Russia – Liliya
Botalova and Margarita Ugolnikova (52.950 factors), Netherlands –
Hecke Van der Werff and Carola Van Dyck (52.880 factors), Belgium –
Fleur Fayarts and Kato Nisen (52.830 factors).
Azerbaijani athletes Nazrin Gasimova and Khanim Mammadzade
didn’t qualify for the finals, and ranked the 16th
with a rating of fifty.830.
Among the ladies’s teams, the next groups grew to become the
finalists:
Russia (first group, 55.450 factors), USA (first group, 55.000
factors), Portugal (second group, 54.250 factors), Great Britain
(second group, 54.100 factors), the Netherlands (first group, 53.900
factors) factors), Israel (second group, 53.810 factors), Germany
(first group, 53.700 factors), Kazakhstan (53.000 factors), Austria
(first group, 52.780 factors) and Spain (second group, 52.610
factors).
The Azerbaijani ladies’s group comprised of Anahita Bashiri,
Zahra Rashidova, Nazrin Zeyniyeva didn’t qualify for the ultimate,
taking 18th place (51.620 factors).
The twelfth FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions
is being held within the capital of Azerbaijan on March 3-6.
Some 438 gymnasts from 24 international locations are collaborating within the
competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan
Gymnastics Federation for the primary time.
The ladies’s, blended and males’s pairs, ladies’s and males’s teams in
the 12-18 and 13-19 age classes are competing in this system of
stability, tempo and mixed workouts.
Azerbaijan is represented by the boys’s pair consisting of Rasul
Seyidli and Ravan Zeynalli, the ladies’s pair – Nazrin Gasimova and
Khanim Mammadzade, the blended pair – Milana Aliyeva and Nizam
Khamidulin, the ladies’s group – Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova,
Nazrin Zeyniyeva at competitions within the 12-18 age classes.
Moreover, Azerbaijan is represented by the ladies’s group
comprised of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma
Mammadzade within the 13-19 age classes.
The twelfth FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions
in Baku is being held upon the particular permission of the
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the principles
of the quarantine regime that are legitimate within the nation, sanitary
and epidemiological necessities and with out spectators.