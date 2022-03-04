Finalists among women’s pairs and groups determined at Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Within the second day of the twelfth FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World

Age Group Competitions being held in Azerbaijan’s National

Gymnastics Arena, the finalists amongst ladies’s pairs and girls’s

teams within the 12-18 age class have been decided, Trend reviews.

The results of the athletes is counted by the cumulative rating

from each the stability and tempo workouts.

Gymnasts who superior to the ladies’s pairs last are as

follows:

Gymnasts from Israel – Harel Aharoni and Yuval Bar Tal (54.220

factors), USA – Allison Stone and Ayla Vargas (53.950 factors), UK –

Charlotte Clark and Amy Axon (53.720 factors), France – Melle

Devigne and Julie Filuz (53.700 factors), Kazakhstan – Elizaveta

Kokhnovich and Diyara Temirbolat (53.100 factors), Russia – Liliya

Botalova and Margarita Ugolnikova (52.950 factors), Netherlands –

Hecke Van der Werff and Carola Van Dyck (52.880 factors), Belgium –

Fleur Fayarts and Kato Nisen (52.830 factors).

Azerbaijani athletes Nazrin Gasimova and Khanim Mammadzade

didn’t qualify for the finals, and ranked the 16th

with a rating of fifty.830.

Among the ladies’s teams, the next groups grew to become the

finalists:

Russia (first group, 55.450 factors), USA (first group, 55.000

factors), Portugal (second group, 54.250 factors), Great Britain

(second group, 54.100 factors), the Netherlands (first group, 53.900

factors) factors), Israel (second group, 53.810 factors), Germany

(first group, 53.700 factors), Kazakhstan (53.000 factors), Austria

(first group, 52.780 factors) and Spain (second group, 52.610

factors).

The Azerbaijani ladies’s group comprised of Anahita Bashiri,

Zahra Rashidova, Nazrin Zeyniyeva didn’t qualify for the ultimate,

taking 18th place (51.620 factors).

The twelfth FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions

is being held within the capital of Azerbaijan on March 3-6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 international locations are collaborating within the

competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan

Gymnastics Federation for the primary time.

The ladies’s, blended and males’s pairs, ladies’s and males’s teams in

the 12-18 and 13-19 age classes are competing in this system of

stability, tempo and mixed workouts.

Azerbaijan is represented by the boys’s pair consisting of Rasul

Seyidli and Ravan Zeynalli, the ladies’s pair – Nazrin Gasimova and

Khanim Mammadzade, the blended pair – Milana Aliyeva and Nizam

Khamidulin, the ladies’s group – Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova,

Nazrin Zeyniyeva at competitions within the 12-18 age classes.

Moreover, Azerbaijan is represented by the ladies’s group

comprised of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma

Mammadzade within the 13-19 age classes.

The twelfth FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions

in Baku is being held upon the particular permission of the

Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the principles

of the quarantine regime that are legitimate within the nation, sanitary

and epidemiological necessities and with out spectators.