Finance Minister, ADB officials discuss structural, economic reforms

Reforms deliberate in state-owned enterprises, power market

improvement, power safety and improvement of human capital had been

within the focus of a gathering between Lasha Khutsishvili, the Georgian

Finance Minister, Yevgeniy Zhukov, the Director General for Central

and West Asia of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Shane

Rosenthal, the ADB Country Director for Georgia, on Friday,

Trend reviews citing

Agenda.ge.

During the assembly, Georgian Government’s cooperation with the

financial institution was identified within the implementation of structural and

financial reforms within the nation, with members expressing the

hope the ADB would proceed to assist Georgia within the coming years,

the Finance Ministry mentioned.

Khutsishvili, Zhukov and Rosenthal additionally talked in regards to the ongoing

army battle in Ukraine, which Russia started final month, and

mentioned its influence on the financial improvement of the world, the

Black Sea area and Georgia.

The Georgian Minister knowledgeable ADB officers in regards to the nation’s

macroeconomic parametres, emphasising the significance of an additional

monitoring and evaluation of the info.

The initiatives carried out by the ADB in Georgia and their

significance in varied fields resembling power, water provide, highway

infrastructure had been additionally mentioned on the assembly, together with the

trade of views concerning ongoing reforms within the nation.

Georgia has obtained a complete of $3.92 billion price of loans

from ADB and undertaken technical help initiatives price $28.9

million since 2007.

The ADB’s 2021 Outlook predicts a 6.5 p.c development for

Georgia’s financial system this yr.