Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Budget In Paperless Form

New Delhi:

The Union Budget 2022-23 will probably be offered by Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2022, in paperless type.

To mark the ultimate stage of Union Budget making course of, sweets have been supplied to core workers on account of “lock-in” at their office as a substitute of Halwa ceremony on account of ongoing pandemic and well being security considerations.

To keep the secrecy of the Budget, there’s a “lock-in” of the officers concerned in making the Budget. Budget Press, located inside North Block, homes all officers within the interval main as much as the presentation of the Union Budget.

These officers and workers will are available in contact with their close to and expensive ones solely after the Budget is offered by the Union Finance Minister within the Parliament.

The Union Budget 2022-23 will probably be out there on the cellular App after it’s offered in Parliament. The App will present simple and fast entry to Union Budget info to all stakeholders.

It is a bilingual App (English and Hindi) and is out there on each Android and iOS platforms.

