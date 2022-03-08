Finance Minister Says Concerned About Rising Crude Prices, Tapping Alternative Sources

Nirmala Sitharaman has expressed concern over rising crude oil costs on account of Ukraine disaster

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday expressed concern over rising crude costs as a result of Ukraine disaster and indicated that the central authorities is trying to faucet various sources.

At an interactive session organised by BJP’s Karnataka unit, she was requested concerning the impression of rising crude costs and warfare in Ukraine on the Indian economic system.

“It will certainly have an impact on Indian economy”, the finance minister stated. “How much we are going to be prepared to take it as a challenge and mitigate the impact is something which we will have see as we go (along),” she added additional.

Noting that India imports greater than 85 per cent of its crude oil necessities, she stated when oil costs go up, it’s a matter of concern and “now we will have to see how it pans out”.

She identified that oil advertising and marketing corporations repair pump costs primarily based on 15-day common. “But now averages and beyond averages are the numbers that we are talking about”.

The authorities is watching to see if there are various sources from the place it could get crude, she stated however hastened so as to add, “Obviously global markets are all equally unthinkable at various sources.”

“It (rising crude prices) will have a bearing. We have made some provisions for it in the budget. But that provision is only based on some average prevailing earlier but now is beyond that. So, we will have to see how we can work it out,” the finance minister stated.

International benchmark Brent was buying and selling at round $126 per barrel on Tuesday.

On bringing petrol and diesel inside the GST ambit, she stated, “It’s already in there (earlier than the GST Council). Petrol and diesel are already within the GST (Council)”.