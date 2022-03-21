Finance Minister, Shiv Sena Leader Spar During Discussion On Appropriation Bills

Nirmala Sitharaman famous that if the phrase misappropriation has been utilized in context of invoice (File)

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Shiv Sena member Priyanka Chaturvedi traded barbs on the usage of phrase misappropriation throughout a dialogue in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Taking half within the dialogue on Appropriation Bills within the Upper House, Ms Chaturvedi cited numerous newspaper headlines to assault the federal government on points like low employment charges throughout states and the bottom EPFO charge in 40 years.

She additionally pointed to the slide within the worth of the rupee and “lack of government support” to the MSME sector.

“The kind of Budgets which have been presented have restricted the level of growth… these are headlines from the last two months and from this, you would come to know whether it is appropriation or misappropriation. I would not like to go into details regarding this,” Ms Chaturvedi famous whereas opposing the Bills.

With treasury benches objecting to the info shared by her, Ms Chaturvedi acknowledged that she is able to share the sources of data she had given on the ground of the House.

“There is the NSSO survey, will you deny that as well? You keep on telling lies most of the time and then we are asked to authenticate the facts,” she retorted as treasury benches continued to interrupt her.

Interjecting within the matter, Mr Sitharaman mentioned: “I just want to be sure if I heard this right. It is the Appropriation Bill that has come here and in its reference, if I heard it right, ‘misappropriation’, it is an inappropriate word to speak if it was used for this.” She famous that if the phrase misappropriation has been used within the context of the invoice, it was not proper because the invoice offers with extra calls for for grants primarily based on the suggestions of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Surendra Singh Nagar, who was within the Chair, mentioned that the phrase can be examined and if discovered unparliamentary can be faraway from the proceedings of the House.

Ms Chaturvedi famous that she didn’t know that the phrase misappropriation would change into unparliamentary.

“Possible, it would have become now..if in future I use the word miscalculation, then they would also call it unparliamentary,” she quipped.

Ms Sitaraman then mentioned: “I just asked her a question. I will appreciate if the member can just explain if she had used it in the context of the Appropriation bill which is in response to the PAC and if it is not used in that context, I have no answers to give, I have no questions to ask.

“It is effectively in the precise of the opposition events to criticise the federal government, however utilization of phrase misappropriation within the context of the Appropriation Bill – is it proper or flawed, is what I requested for.” Chaturvedi on her part noted that she did not use the word in the context of the Bill.

“Misappropriation in the best way insurance policies are dealt with on this nation which is fairly apparent by all of the headlines I’ve shared,” she stated.

Earlier Binoy Visvam (CPI) also opposed the bill, alleging that every section of society was suffering due to the wrong policies of the government.

Fauzia Khan (NCP) said that over three crore youths have lost jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also pointed to the “low” allocation to the defence sector within the Budget.

Ok Ravindra Kumar (TDP) and Mahesh Poddar (BJP) additionally participated within the dialogue.