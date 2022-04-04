FinanceAsia Country Awards 2022: Meet the jury | country awards, nitin jain, lyndon chao, lorna chen, hiroshi jinno, elsy li, shiraz poonevala, sangeeta venkatesan | FinanceAsia

With entries coming in thick and quick, the FinanceAsia workforce is happy to disclose the total judging panel for our 2022 FA Country Awards, which recognise the very best banks, brokers and legislation companies throughout Asia, plus ranking companies in China.

Meet the panel

Lyndon Chao – Managing director, head of Equities and Post Trade at ASIFMA

In his function main the Equities and Post Trade Division at ASIFMA, Chao assists the monetary neighborhood and advocates for reform throughout the Asian markets. Additionally, in his present put up he leads quite a lot of regional working teams throughout equities, buying and selling and listed warrants.

A seasoned chief in monetary providers, previous to becoming a member of ASIFMA, Chao spent 26 years at Morgan Stanley, working throughout a number of markets within the capability of managing director, spanning New York, Hong Kong, Beijing, Taipei and Shanghai. Seconded by the American financial institution to CICC for its preliminary launch, and later to CIC as a senior marketing consultant, Chao then went on to affix UBS, to construct a Business Solutions Centre in Shanghai.

Born in Taiwan and raised within the US, Lyndon is fluent in English and Putonghua. He has an Executive MBA from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (by way of a joint programme with Kellogg). He additionally holds {an electrical} engineering diploma from Northwestern University.

Lorna Chen – Asia regional managing associate and head of Greater China, Shearman & Sterling

In addition to her function serving as regional chief on the legislation agency, Chen is a member of the follow’s Executive Group. Having based the corporate’s Asian asset administration and funding funds follow at her base in Hong Kong, Chen has amassed 25 years of company legislation expertise throughout United States, Europe and Asia, together with 20 years within the funding funds and personal fairness discipline.

She advises purchasers within the structuring, restructuring, formation and operation of other funding merchandise, together with non-public fairness funds, enterprise capital funds, hedge funds, actual property funds, funds of funds, mission funds and co-investment buildings. Through her involvement with main trade associations, Chen is energetic in regulatory reform points regarding the non-public fairness funds sector. She is a frequent market commentator by way of the media and main trade conferences on funding tendencies within the area.

Nitin Jain – Head of treasury and capital markets, Agrocorp

A seasoned international chief with expertise in monetary providers, company finance and system implementation, Jain leads the treasury and capital markets follow at Agrocorp. Jain has over 15 years of expertise in banking, international multinational corporates and hedge funds. He has vital area experience in treasury administration and providers.

Hiroshi Jinno – Chief funding officer, International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Based in Tokyo, Jinno is answerable for growing and managing strategic relationships that mobilise Japanese corporations for strategic initiatives, and he works to create and materialise new alternatives for top influence strategic investments in rising and growing international locations by partaking with the purchasers and sponsors.

With over three many years of expertise company and funding banking, Jinno has broad prowess throughout structured finance, company finance, capital markets and M&A.

Having studied at Keio University and Yale School of Management, Jinno has held senior administration positions with worldwide monetary establishments together with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Aozora Bank and Deutsche Bank.

Elsy Li – Group treasurer, head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations at Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited

A seasoned funding banking skilled with greater than 24 years of expertise, Li has held varied senior funding banking positions together with managing director of Institutional Client Group and managing director of Asia Financial Institutions Group at Deutsche Bank in Hong Kong.

With a BBA diploma from the Ross Business School on the University of Michigan, Li has been a Member of the Listing Committee of Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2019.

Shiraz Poonevala – Investment director, GP Group

Directly answerable for monitoring and overseeing all present and new funding actions, Poonevala leads the Thailand-based conglomerate’s actions within the Family Office area.

With over 25 years of funding and company banking expertise in main monetary service organisations, Poonevala joined CP Group in 2008, bringing with him expertise from his function serving as funding banking head of Seamico Securities, with a give attention to Equity Capital Market and M&A transactions in Thailand.

Prior to becoming a member of Seamico, he led cross border company finance transactions in addition to restructurings at Paragon Partners. He was with HSBC in Thailand throughout the peak of the Asian monetary disaster, restructuring and remedying distressed debt inside the company financial institution. The transfer marked his return to the financial institution, having labored there for his first job in India the place he arrange one in every of India’s first country-wide Cash Management methods. He has additionally labored with Credit Lyonnais in India driving enterprise improvement. He has huge expertise in direct funding and personal fairness, structured finance, company banking, debt restructuring and offering company advisory providers.

A professional chartered accountant with a Master diploma in Finance and Accounting, Poonevala can also be a director on the board of a number of publicly listed and personal corporations.

Sangeeta Venkatesan, Co-founder and chair of FairVine Super; Co-founder Chairman, FairVine Super; President & board member, WiBF; government director, EG Funds Management; Non-executive director, Novatti IBOA, RSLLC, CancerAid

A veteran within the banking and finance sector with over 25 years of expertise spanning London, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Sydney, Venkatesan has senior expertise at a few of the most outstanding and globally recognised companies, together with KPMG, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

She serves because the chair of the board at FairVine Super, president and board member at Women in Banking and Finance (WiBF), non-executive director at Novatti IBOA (subsidiary of the ASX-listed Novatti Group), CancerAid, and RSL LifeCare (RSLLC), government director at EG Funds Management, and advisory board member of Risk Australia. More not too long ago, she was the CEO of an Australian funding banking agency, the place she developed a distinct segment for supporting deep tech corporations’ funding methods and ASX listings.

A extremely sought-after speaker and thought chief throughout the banking and finance sector overlaying a wide range of subjects together with fin-tech, ESG, and cognitive range, Venkatesan has gained awards and was featured within the CEO Magazine for her contribution to girls in enterprise.