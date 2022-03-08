FinanceAsia Country Awards 2022 now open | financeasia, country awards, 2022, awards, competition, enter now, banks, financial services, industry awards, best in class | FinanceAsia

The FinanceAsia staff is delighted to open up submissions to our annual Country Awards, which recognise the most effective banks, brokers and regulation corporations throughout Asia, plus score companies in China.

For the third yr working, our awards course of is happening amid a world pandemic – with Asia specifically – nonetheless feeling the social and financial results of continued uncertainty.

However, Asia’s finance business stays resilient and we sit up for showcasing the market individuals which have demonstrated dedication to supporting their purchasers alongside authorities schemes.

Once once more, our editorial staff will probably be supported by an Advisory Board of present and former high-ranking senior bankers and fund managers.

This exterior panel will present the FA staff with technical steerage and recommendation in the course of the choice course of. We will reveal panel names in the end.

Please head over to our awards page to submit your on-line entry. Please confer with the entry kit and templates for the factors and class listing.

We sit up for receiving your entries!

Key dates

Entry deadline: Friday 8 April 2022

Eligibility interval: All entries ought to relate to achievements in the course of the interval of 1 April 2021 – 1 April 2022.

Winner bulletins

North Asia: Tuesday, 24 May 2022

South Asia: Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Southeast Asia: Thursday, 26 May 2022

International: Friday, 27 May 2022

FA reserves the best to reject work it feels doesn’t adjust to the spirt of the awards.